Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients - Forecasts to 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers Implement Workflow Changes

Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19

AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs

Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19 Treatment

Low-Dose and Ultra-Low Dose Radiotherapy: Treatment Modality for COVID-19-Related Pneumonia?

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta

IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market

Treatment Planning Systems Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Utilization Rate (%) of Radiation Therapy by Type of Cancer

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market

Projected Need for Radiation Oncology Centers, Radiation Oncologists, Medical Physicists and Radiation Technologists by the Year 2035

Percentage of Cancer Patients Treated with Radiotherapy in Select Countries

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT

LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment

MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care

Penetration of LINACs Worldwide: Number of LINACs Per Million Population in Select Countries

Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space

Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton Therapy

High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption

Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market

Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help Hospitals Improve Outcomes

Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

Imaging Technology Plays Central Role in Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence

Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook

Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment Planning Systems

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth

Innovative Therapies & Notable Trends Revolutionize Radiation Therapy Market

Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend

Image-guided Radiotherapy Systems

Proton Therapy Becomes a Cancer Mainstream Treatment Option

PSMA PET: Enhancing the Care for Prostate Cancer

Synthetic CT from MRI Holds Significant Promise

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Hypofractionation and Advanced Imaging Integration to Deliver Greater Radiation Therapy Outcomes

Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy

Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward

Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment

Digital Solution Enhances RT Planning Process Efficiency

Deep Learning Technology

Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space

Theragnostics - An Emerging Treatment Modality Backed by Imaging

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy Treatment

Select Uses of AI in Radiation Therapy Devices

Integration of AI and Rising Speed of Treatment Planning Systems

Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy

Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times

WHO/IAEA Presents Guidance on Radiation Therapy Equipment

Emphasis on Radiotherapy-based Management during COVID-19 Pandemic

Technical Issues Challenge Delivery of Quality of RT During COVID-19 Unlock

Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit Market Expansion

Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Radiation Therapy: Product Overview

Types of Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy

Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy

Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)

Other Forms of Radiation Therapy

Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

Radiation Therapy Simulator

Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation Therapy

Radiotherapy Accessories

Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices

Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices

Field-Shaping Devices

Dose-Modifying Devices

