Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients - Forecasts to 2030

Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients
- Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care
- Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services
- Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers Implement Workflow Changes
- Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19
- AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs
- Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19 Treatment
- Low-Dose and Ultra-Low Dose Radiotherapy: Treatment Modality for COVID-19-Related Pneumonia?
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta
- IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market
- Treatment Planning Systems Market
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Utilization Rate (%) of Radiation Therapy by Type of Cancer
- Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market
- Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market
- Projected Need for Radiation Oncology Centers, Radiation Oncologists, Medical Physicists and Radiation Technologists by the Year 2035
- Percentage of Cancer Patients Treated with Radiotherapy in Select Countries
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
- External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category
- Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT
- LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment
- MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care
- Penetration of LINACs Worldwide: Number of LINACs Per Million Population in Select Countries
- Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space
- Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton Therapy
- High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption
- Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market
- Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview
- Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help Hospitals Improve Outcomes
- Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction
- Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance
- Imaging Technology Plays Central Role in Radiation Therapy
- Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence
- Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook
- Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies
- Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs
- Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment Planning Systems
- Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms
- Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning
- Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth
- Innovative Therapies & Notable Trends Revolutionize Radiation Therapy Market
- Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend
- Image-guided Radiotherapy Systems
- Proton Therapy Becomes a Cancer Mainstream Treatment Option
- PSMA PET: Enhancing the Care for Prostate Cancer
- Synthetic CT from MRI Holds Significant Promise
- Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market
- Hypofractionation and Advanced Imaging Integration to Deliver Greater Radiation Therapy Outcomes
- Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
- Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy
- Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes
- Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment
- Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward
- Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment
- Digital Solution Enhances RT Planning Process Efficiency
- Deep Learning Technology
- Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space
- Theragnostics - An Emerging Treatment Modality Backed by Imaging
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy Treatment
- Select Uses of AI in Radiation Therapy Devices
- Integration of AI and Rising Speed of Treatment Planning Systems
- Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy
- Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times
- WHO/IAEA Presents Guidance on Radiation Therapy Equipment
- Emphasis on Radiotherapy-based Management during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Technical Issues Challenge Delivery of Quality of RT During COVID-19 Unlock
- Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit Market Expansion
- Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
- Radiation Therapy: Product Overview
- Types of Radiation Therapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy
- Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)
- Other Forms of Radiation Therapy
- Linear Accelerators (LINACs)
- Radiation Therapy Simulator
- Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation Therapy
- Radiotherapy Accessories
- Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices
- Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
- Field-Shaping Devices
- Dose-Modifying Devices
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)
- Accuray Incorporated
- BrainLab AG
- Elekta AB
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi America, Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- IBA Group
- Nordion (Canada) Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
