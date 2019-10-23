Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market: Focus on Technology, Therapies, Regions, Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market to Reach $30.26 Million by 2024

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the industry structure of the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

• How many patents are currently active in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to stand put in the market?

• How did the radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

• What are the leading companies dominating the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

• What are the key technological advancements in radiation therapy which are expected to impact the growth of phantoms?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments (technologies, therapies, and region) of the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market in 2018?

• How is each segment of the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?



Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Forecast, 2019-2024



Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market generated $23.13 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as enhanced patient and machine QA in radiation oncology, increasing demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, rise in the burden of cancer, and others.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, and increasing partnerships and collaborations with the gamma knife manufacturers and other players in the market ecosystem.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high cost of phantoms in the emerging economies, lack of product awareness in the emerging economies, and fierce market competition.



Expert Quote



"The radiation therapy market is looking for solutions which can reduce machine downtime, therapy time while enhancing patient experience and outcome. In such scenario, patient specific phantoms and phantom-less QA processes are expected to be focus area of the market"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market



The radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market research provides a holistic view of global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product launches and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products used in quality assurance procedures. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on impact of radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms on different technologies and therapies, perception on the product launches, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market.



Market Segmentation



The radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market segmentation (based on technology) is further segmented into linear accelerators, Cobalt-60, low-dose radiation, and high-dose radiation.



The radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market segmentation (based on therapy) is further segmented into photon beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiation therapy, advanced 3-D conformal radiation therapy, image guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, intraoperative radiotherapy, proton beam therapy, neutron beam therapy, and brachytherapy.



Key Companies in the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market include Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, and The Phantom Laboratory Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin-America

• Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Egypt

• South Africa



