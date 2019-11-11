Global Radio Access Network Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Access Network market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Small Cell, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.2 Billion by the year 2025, Small Cell will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$326.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$339.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Small Cell will reach a market size of US$605.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airspan Networks, Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; CommScope, Inc.; Corning, Inc.; Ericsson AB; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; HUBER+SUHNER AG; Intel Corporation; Juniper Networks, Inc.; LG Electronics Inc.; NEC Corporation; Nokia Networks; Qorvo, Inc.; Qualcomm, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Verizon Communications, Inc.; ZTE Corporation







AT&T

AIRSPAN NETWORKS

CISCO SYSTEMS

COMMSCOPE

CORNING

ERICSSON AB

FUJITSU

HUBER+SUHNER AG

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

INTEL CORPORATION

JUNIPER NETWORKS

LG ELECTRONICS

NEC CORPORATION

NOKIA NETWORKS

QORVO

QUALCOMM

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

ZTE CORPORATION



