Global Radio Frequency Components Market (2019-2025)

The Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market size is expected to reach $43.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period. It is expected that high demand for devices that establish direct wireless Internet connectivity, like tablets, smartphones, drones, smart watch, smart TV and smart home devices, will fuel the market over the forecast period. Technological developments in the area of wireless communication and materials used in RF component production, like Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Silicon Germanium (SiGe), are also expected to increase market growth.



Radio frequency is an electromagnetic wave frequency that falls between the ranges of 3 kHz to 300 GHz. Mostly, these frequencies are used for communications and radar signals. The basic components needed for proper functioning by any communication device are components of radio frequency. The main components used in RF front communications are primarily antenna switches, receivers or transmitters, duplexers, power amplifiers, filters, and demodulators in consumer electronics products. As a result of developments in the universal mobile telecommunication network (3G and 4G), the industry has seen a high demand for tuners and switches to provide specific functionality to other radio frequency devices like demodulators, power amplifiers, and others.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Power Amplifier, Filters, Antenna Switches, Modulators & Demodulators, Duplexer and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military and Others. In the application segment, the consumer electronics sub segment achieved a larger market share in 2018. The category is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This can be due to increased disposable income and expenditure on consumer electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart wearables, and smart home accessories. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America regional market has come forth as the dominant regional market in 2018 owing to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and established telecommunication industry in American countries.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., Broadcom, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



Oct-2019: Murata teamed up with Facebook in order to develop RF module for its gigabit wireless technology solution called Terragraph in order to fulfill the growing demand of high speed and reliable internet access.



Jul-2019: Fujitsu collaborated with NTT Docomo in order to deliver its 5G base station products comprises of Radio Unit (RU, 2), Central Unit (CU, 1) to NTT for providing enhanced wireless access network.



Jul-2019: Qualcomm collaborated with Keysight for obtaining industry first GCF validation of '5G' radio frequency demodulation.



Jun-2019: Broadcom collaborated with Apple in order to deliver RF frond end components for use in Apple smartphones.



Feb-2019: NXP signed collaboration agreement with Movandi for developing millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for 5G networks in order to deliver high performance 5G solutions.



Feb-2019: Renesas teamed up with Miromico in order to develop FMLR-61-x-RSS3, compact and low power module based on LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology.



Oct-2018: Fujitsu came into partnership with Ericsson in order to deliver 5G services and solutions through combining their core network and radio access technology.



Jan-2018: Broadcom teamed up with Skyworks in order to launch new portfolio of 802.11ax wireless connectivity solutions in their Max Wi-Fi reference platforms which are incorporated with all the essential functionalities between the system-on-chip (SoC) and the antenna.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Qualcomm took over RF360 in order to expand its radio frequency components business.



Apr-2019: Rohm acquired part of the diode and transistor business from Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions in Japan in order to expand its business.



Mar-2019: Renesas acquired Integrated Device Technology in order to expand its business in analog mixed signal products.



Dec-2015: NXP merged with Freescale Semiconductor in order to develop high performance mixed signal semiconductor products.



Product Launches:



Oct-2019: Broadcom launched 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 chip, the BCM6710 for WLAN applications comprises of residential gateways, set-top boxes, Wi-Fi routers, and wireless range extenders. It is a highly optimized chip integrated with RF power amplifiers for providing high-performance solutions.



Oct-2019: NXP launched RF power multi-chip module (MCM) portfolio in order to provide support to MIMO active antenna systems for 5G base stations.



Oct-2019: NXP introduced RF Circuit Collection in order to give online access to engineers to more than four hundred RF power reference circuits and documentation.



Sep-2019: Integrated Device Technology, a subsidiary of Renesas launched GX36x20, 64Gbaud linear Trans-Impedance Amplifier (TIA) series, in die form in order to deliver high performance receiver solutions for 64 Gbaud-based 400G coherent applications.



Jul-2019: Murata launched BLF03VK Series of compact (0.6 x 0.3mm) noise filters which is designed specifically for 5GHz band, one of the frequency ranges used in Wi-Fi (wireless LAN) communications for providing high performance and lower data processing performance.



Jun-2019: NXP released portfolio of RF solutions for 5G cellular infrastructure, commercial and industrial markets in order to simplify 5G infrastructure for allowing the partners to rapidly develop systems.



May-2019: Renesas introduced RX23E-A Group 32-bit RX microcontrollers (MCUs) which integrates an MCU and high-precision analog front end (AFE) on a single chip.



Mar-2019: Texas Instruments introduced AFE7444 and the AFE7422, two multiantenna wideband RF-sampling transceivers which is designed for the frequency ranges of 10 MHz to 6 GHz and delivers enhanced level of programmability.



Feb-2019: Qualcomm launched second-generation RF front-end (RFFE) solutions for use in 5G multi-mode mobile devices.



Jan-2019: Rohm announced the launch of automotive wireless charging solution with integrated NFC communication which combines ROHM's automotive-grade (AEC-Q100 qualified) wireless power transmission control IC (BD57121MUF-M) with STMicroelectronics' NFC Reader IC (ST25R3914) and 8-bit microcontroller (STM8A series) in order to improve the safety and resistance to water and dust of connectors in applications such as smartphones.



Jan-2019: Murata introduced millimeter-wave (60GHz*1) RF antenna module in order to high-speed broadband communications.



Nov-2018: Fujitsu launched 10Gbps single-panel 5G antenna solution in order to deliver high speeds through a single panel.



Nov-2018: Texas Instruments launched new 60-GHz sensor portfolio of high resolution single-chip CMOS solutions for use in industrial systems; these solutions includes antenna-on-package offerings by removing the traditional offerings associated with radio-frequency (RF) design.



Sep-2018: Toshiba introduced TCB503HQ, 4-channel power amplifier for car audio in order to deliver strong resistance to power surges.



Jun-2018: Texas Instruments announced the launch of OPA2810, OPA189, and THS3491, three new amplifiers which delivers high-precision and high-speed, wider bandwidth, and lower power consumption functionalities.



Jun-2018: NXP launched new RF Front-End Solutions for 5G infrastructure enablement in order to address the power amplifier integration issue, true footprint and pin-compatibility between variants issues, and shrinking board space issues.



Feb-2018: Mitsubishi launched wireless communication technology which has the capability of automatic optimization by using its Maisart* proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital technology for increasing the capacity and performance. Also, the transmitter can use wireless communication access-mode standards while transmitting up to three arbitrary operating frequency bands on a single circuit.



Nov-2017: Fujitsu introduced ultra-high-density distributed antenna in order to enhance the capacity for 5G or fifth-generation mobile communications.



Expansions:



Oct-2019: Murata expanded its reach to Thailand by opening two new production buildings for meeting the growing demand of electronics.



Oct-2016: Texas Instruments extended its portfolio of wireless connectivity module by adding new SimpleLink Bluetooth low energy certified modules with integrated antenna to it in order to deliver longest range and ultra-lower power consumption.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Power Amplifier



• Filters



• Antenna Switches



• Modulators and Demodulators



• Duplexer



• Others



By Application



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Military



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fujitsu Limited



• Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



• Renesas Electronics Corporation



• Toshiba Corporation



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



