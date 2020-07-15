Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=PRN



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.4% CAGR to reach US$23.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reader segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Software Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020

In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 489-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company ACTAtek Technology, Inc.

Alien Technology

Ascendent ID, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Checkpointt System Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Tags (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Tags (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Tags (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Reader (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Reader (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Reader (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Software (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Software (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Software (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Passive RFID (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Passive RFID (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Passive RFID (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Active RFID (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Active RFID (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Active RFID (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Components (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Transportation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Transportation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Aerospace (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Aerospace (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 52: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 57: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 60: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radio

Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 82: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 83: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 85: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 89: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 91: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



FRANCE

Table 94: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 96: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 100: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 102: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 105: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 109: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 111: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 130: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 132: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 135: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



RUSSIA

Table 139: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 145: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 146: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 147: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 152: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 166: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 169: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 175: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 177: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



INDIA

Table 178: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 180: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 183: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 186: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 187: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 189: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 190: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 192: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 195: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

