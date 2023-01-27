Global Radioactive Waste Management Markets Report 2023-2027: Technology Assessments, Impact of Russia-Ukraine War, Patent Analysis, Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radioactive Waste Management: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radioactive waste management technologies and service global market study has been undertaken with a global perspective in terms of technologies and their applications. Market projections have been conducted for four regional segments.

The report provides business planers, investors and managers with an improved understanding of the trends and impact of treatment technologies in radioactive waste management and also presents how the markets will be affected by new technology opportunities as well social and economic factors.

A variety of nuclear activities have been carried out in the last 60 years. Military applications were the most common initially, followed by more peaceful uses such as nuclear energy production, nuclear materials for diagnosis and disease treatment, radioactive materials in industry, and research. Regardless of the activity, nuclear activities generate radioactive waste.

The accumulations of radioactive materials and the wastes generated can be considered a burden for human society, both at present and in the future, since they require continuing monitoring, control and treatment. Knowing the amounts and types of such radioactive waste inventories can help in the assessment of the relative burdens.



Radioactive waste management involves two fundamental approaches: the radioactive materials can be either released or discharged to the environment, or they must be confined and isolated from the biosphere until the noxious radionuclides have decayed to innocuous concentrations.

Releases of radioactivity to the environment generally occur as liquid or gaseous discharges (effluents) from nuclear facilities. The amount of radioactivity that can be released is based on allowable exposures to population groups and is controlled by national regulations and guidelines, usually based on recommendations of the International Committee on Radiation Protection.



There are very few instances where radioactive effluents from nuclear facilities can be released without some form of control or treatment to remove excessive radioactivity. Most of the radioactive wastes arising from the operation of nuclear fuel cycle facilities require processing to concentrate the radioactive elements into a smaller volume that can be more conveniently handled, thereby permitting the release or disposal of the bulk of the processed material.



Based on technology, the market for radioactive waste management market is segmented into transportation and disposal services, physical treatment, containment and storage, chemical treatment, decontamination and decommissioning, thermal destruction, stabilization and encapsulation, size reduction, and remediation technologies.



Chemical treatment, decontamination and decommissioning, thermal destruction, and stabilization and encapsulation technologies accounted for the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh-largest shares, respectively, of the radioactive waste market based on the advantages of well-established technologies used and energy conservation they can offer.

The report also features a separate section highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the radioactive waste management market at the global level. The section covers the pandemic's disruption on nuclear power plants and surveys the strategic investments taken by governments to boost the growth of the market globally.

A separate section on the Russia-Ukraine war is also included. This section provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the radioactive waste management market.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), with 2021 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to the technology segment, are provided for all four regions. In addition, regional data on radioactive waste production is also provided with projections through 2027. The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have been factored into the estimates of market size.

Report Includes

91 data tables and 37 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for radioactive waste management technologies and services

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and restraints that will shape the market for radioactive waste management as the basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global radioactive waste management market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by type of technology and region

Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia - Ukraine war on the market for radioactive waste management at the global level

- war on the market for radioactive waste management at the global level Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for radioactive waste management production and technologies over the forecast period

Review of the quantities of hazardous waste produced per regional segment, type and source, as well as current and potential technologies for radioactive waste management

Analysis of market and economic opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants

A relevant patent analysis with data corresponding to number of U.S. patents related to radioactive waste management technologies

Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global radioactive waste management market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global market players, including

Veolia

EDF

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Jacobs Solutions Inc

US Ecology Inc

Studsvik AB

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Overview of Radioactive Waste

3.1.1 Radioactive Waste Definition

3.1.2 U.S. Atomic Energy Act

3.1.3 Managing Issues With Radioactive Waste

3.1.4 Risk Assessment on Radioactive Waste

3.2 Funding Waste Management

3.3 Regulatory Framework on Radioactive Waste

3.3.1 International Atomic Energy Agency

3.3.2 Other International Regulatory Frameworks

3.3.3 U.S. Nuclear Waste Policy Act

3.4 Types of Radioactive Waste

3.4.1 High Activity Level Radioactive Waste

3.4.2 Transuranic Waste

3.4.3 Low and Intermediate Activity Level Radioactive Waste

3.4.4 Uranium Mills Radioactive Waste

3.4.5 Mixed Radioactive Waste

3.4.6 Radioactive Waste Disposal

3.5 Radioactive Waste Management: Collection, Treatment and Disposal Technologies

3.5.1 Physical Treatment Technologies

3.5.2 Chemical Treatment Technologies

3.5.3 Thermal Treatment Technologies

3.5.4 Containment and Storage Treatment Technologies

3.5.5 Size Reduction Treatment Technologies

3.5.6 Remediation Technologies

3.5.7 Stabilization/Encapsulation Technologies

3.5.8 Decommissioning Technologies

3.6 Risks Associated With Radioactive Waste

3.6.1 Radiation Risk

3.6.2 Continued Radionuclide Emissions from Decommissioned Reactors

3.6.3 Radiation Risks from Operation

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

4.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

4.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 5 Types of Radioactive Waste Production by Region

5.1 Overview

5.2 Types of Waste Production by Region

Chapter 6 Market for Radioactive Waste Management Technologies

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Market Analysis of Radioactive Waste Treatment Technologies

6.2.1 Transportation and Disposal Treatment Technologies

6.2.2 Physical Treatment Technologies

6.2.3 Containment and Storage Treatment Technologies

6.2.4 Chemical Treatment Technologies

6.2.5 Decontamination and Decommissioning Treatment Technologies

6.2.6 Thermal Destruction Treatment Technologies

6.2.7 Stabilization and Encapsulation Treatment Technologies

6.2.8 Size Reduction Treatment Technologies

6.2.9 Remediation Technologies

Chapter 7 Regional Markets for Radioactive Waste Management Technologies

7.1 Overview

Chapter 8 State-Of-The-Art Technologies for Radioactive Waste Management

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cold Crucible Vitrification

8.2.1 Brief Description of the Technology

8.2.2 Benefits of the Technology

8.2.3 Limitations or Inhibitors of the Technology

8.2.4 Type of Radioactive Waste

8.3 High Temperature Incineration

8.3.1 Brief Description of Technology

8.3.2 Benefits of the Technology

8.3.3 Limitations or Inhibitors of the Technology

8.3.4 Types of Radioactive Waste

8.4 Molten Metal Technology

8.4.1 Brief Description of Technology

8.4.2 Benefits of the Technology

8.4.3 Limitations or Inhibitors of the Technology

8.4.4 Radioactive Waste Type Applications

8.5 Plasma Arc Melting Technology

8.5.1 Brief Description of Technology

8.5.2 Limitations or Inhibitors of the Technology

8.5.3 Radioactive Waste Type Applications

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Recent Patents on Radioactive Waste Management

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Global Competitive Landscape

10.2 Major Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Adco Services Inc.

Bechtel Corp.

Cabrera Services Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Edf

Holtec International

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Studsvik Ab

Tradebe

Us Ecology Inc. (A Subsidiary of Republic Services)

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h1fde-waste?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets