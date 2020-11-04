Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management Industry
Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 04, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management estimated at US$589.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RF Generators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$487.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reusable Products segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR
The Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Disposable Products Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR
In the global Disposable Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$206 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$404 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$186.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Diros Technology Inc.
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
