Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market to Reach $12.15 Billion by 2031

Sep 30, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global radiofrequency-based devices market will reach $12,158.3 million by 2031, growing by 12.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, an increasing focus on enhancing physical appearance, a rising preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and technological advancements supported by the rising R&D investment in healthcare domain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global radiofrequency-based devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Generators
- Electrodes
- Applicators
- Probes
- Cannulas
- Needles
- Other Products
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pain Management
- Aesthetics
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Gynecology
- Other Applications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Specialty Clinics
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Selected Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- ALMA Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- AtriCure, Inc.
- Avanos Medical, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda
- BVM Medical Limited
- Conmed Corporation
- Cutera, Inc.
- Cynosure
- Diros Technology Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Venus Concept, Inc.
- YA-MAN Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7 Competitive Landscape.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsh3hh
