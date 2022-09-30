Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market to Reach $12.15 Billion by 2031

The "Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global radiofrequency-based devices market will reach $12,158.3 million by 2031, growing by 12.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, an increasing focus on enhancing physical appearance, a rising preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and technological advancements supported by the rising R&D investment in healthcare domain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global radiofrequency-based devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Generators
  • Electrodes
  • Applicators
  • Probes
  • Cannulas
  • Needles
  • Other Products

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Pain Management
  • Aesthetics
  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Gynecology
  • Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
  • MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • ALMA Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)
  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • AtriCure, Inc.
  • Avanos Medical, Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda
  • BVM Medical Limited
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Cutera, Inc.
  • Cynosure
  • Diros Technology Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew plc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Venus Concept, Inc.
  • YA-MAN Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7 Competitive Landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsh3hh

