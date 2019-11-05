Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2019: Overall Market is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall market for Radiopharmaceuticals in 2019 is expected to touch US$6.1 billion.



The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Radiopharmaceuticals market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.

SPECT Radioisotopes constitute the single largest product type in global radiopharmaceuticals market, demand for which is expected to reach US$2.7 billion in 2019 while Beta Emitters is projected the fastest growing Radiopharmaceuticals product type globally during the analysis period 2018-2025 with a CAGR of 13.7%.



The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are the main factors driving the radiopharmaceuticals market. Technological advancement, elevated healthcare expenditure, prevalence of chronic ailments, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals applications in disease treatment, poor dietary habits, unhealthy lifestyle and increased awareness about the benefits of targeted alpha therapy are some of the other key factors fueling the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Research Findings & Coverage:

The global research report on the radiopharmaceuticals market, analyzes the market with respect to product types and applications

Radiopharmaceuticals' market size is estimated in this report by product types and applications across all major regions/countries

Recurrent Prostate Cancer Detection by a New PET Radiopharmaceutical

Plate Heat Exchanger Applications Growing

New Therapeutic Radiotracers for Malignant Neuroendocrine Tumors

Copper - A Promising Novel Theranostic Radiopharmaceutical

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 41

The industry guide includes the contact details for 100 companies

Key Market Trends



Radiopharmaceuticals Enable Easy Monitorization of Rheumatoid Arthritis

68Ga-FAPI Radiotracer - A Novel Tracer Capable of Detecting Approximately Thirty Cancer Types

Novel SV2A PET Tracer for Neurodegenerative Disorder

A Novel PET Radioisotope Tool to Diagnose Brain Disorders

[18F]RO-948 - Tau PET Radiopharmaceuticals for Alzheimer's Disease

Particle Accelerator Capable of Producing Technetium-99m Radioisotope

Treatment Response Prediction of Bone-Dominant Metastatic Breast Cancer by PET Radiotracer

Key Business and Product Trends



Clarity Pharmaceuticals Files ODD Request for 64Cu-SARTATE

Theranostic IND Application for 64Cu-SARTATE and 67Cu-SARTATE Filed by Clarity Pharmaceuticals

IBA Installs Cyclone 70 Cyclotron System in Cape Town, South Africa

Eckert & Ziegler and Alpha Tau Form Thorium-228 Supply Pact

Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Blue Earth Diagnostics Acquired by Bracco Imaging

TCL Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Healthcare to Produce and Market Tumor Irritation Devices in China

IBA Installs Cyclone 70 System in Daejeon, South Korea

New Radiopharmaceutical Production Unit Established by EZAG in China

NorthStar Enhances the Production Capacity of Non-Uranium Based Radioisotopes

Swedish Karolinska University Hospital Employs Varian's Bravos Afterloader System for HDR Brachytherapy Treatment

New Molybdenum-99 Processing Facility Established by NorthStar in Beloit, Wisconsin

Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok

Doctors Hospital in Mexico Installed with New Synthera Platform

Progenics' AI Research Program to Explore Novel Machine Learning Algorithms in Medical Imaging

DuChemBio to Produce and Market Life Molecular Imaging's NeuraCeq in Philippines

ANSTO's National Research Cyclotron Facility to Manufacture F-18 Radiotracers

US FDA Issues 510(k) Clearance for DOSIsoft's Planet Onco Dose Software

First Clinical Installation of United Imaging's uMI 550 Digital PET/CT System in the United States

Vivos Receives License for Administering IsoPet for Animal Therapy

Launch of IMWG's First Set of New Recommendations for Multiple Myeloma Imaging Techniques

Cancer Treatment Services International Acquired by Varian

Launch of Jubilant Radiopharma

CE Marking for Jubilant DraxImage's RUBY Rubidium Elution System and Proprietary RUBY Consumable Accessories

New Production Method for Medical Imaging Radioisotopes Unveiled by BGN Technologies

Integrated Use of NeuraCeq and PI-2620 Radiotracers for Brain PET Imaging in Thailand

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Takeover Progenics' Automated Bone Scan Index Product in Japan

Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at Biopolis

New Multi-Room Proton Clinical Research Center of Shandong Cancer Hospital Equipped with Varian ProBeam Proton Therapy System

CyberHeart Acquired by Varian

Cyclone KIUBE Installation Increases ICNAS' Radiopharmaceutical Production

ROTOP to Develop and Commercialize Progenics' 1404 Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent in Europe

Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at Hefei Ion Medical Center

IRAB to Produce Life Molecular Imaging's NeuraCeq and Pl-2620 in Barcelona

Orano Med Invests 15 Million Euros to Enhance the Production of Cancer Therapeutic Solutions

Cyclone KIUBE Cycalotron Equipped at Costa Rice University

Coqu's Medical Isotope Production Facility Built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

NorthStar Acquires IBA's Eight Rhodotron TT300 HE Electron Beam Accelerators

INCART to Produce FDG

RadioMedix to Develop Vect-Horus Theranostic Agent for Glioblastoma Multiforme

EZAG Completes Merger of EZB

First Commercial Production of Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin in Italy

Health Canada Approves AAA's Lutathera for GEP-NETs Treatment

GE Healthcare Installs PETtrace 880 Cyclotron at KIRAMS

AZEDRA Production Facility in Somerset, New Jersey Acquired by Progenics

Bacon Lab in Argentina Starts Clinical Trials with 18F-PSMA-1007

HUS Imaging to Kick-off FDG Production

Curium to Develop and Commercialize Progenics' PyL Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent in Europe

RadioMedix' 64Cu-Dotatate Receives Fast Track Designation from US FDA

Endocyte Acquired by Novartis

First Commercial Production of Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin in France

US FDA Accepted for sNDA Review to Employ Axumin for Glioma Assessment

USPTO Extends Patent Term for Lymphoseek

AAA to Develop and Commercialize Fujifilm Toyama Chemical's FF-10158 for Oncology Indications

CIMEQ to Produce FDG in Cuba

Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients SA Acquired by Telix Pharmaceuticals

US FDA Grants ODD to Employ AlphaMedix for Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment

Novartis to Broaden RLT platform by Acquiring Endocyte

GMP Production Deal Signed by Telix and RTM for Kidney Imaging

Seibersdorf Laboratories to Produce Telix' Glioblastoma Therapeutics

Telix Pharmaceuticals Joined Forces with Cardinal Health for the Supply of 68Ga-PSMA Kit in US

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical to Develop Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic Drugs

NorthStar Awarded as the First Molybdenum-99 Producer in US

Ruffani Quality Solutions is the New Local Partner of Trasis in Germany and Austria

Trasis Produces PSMA Based Radiotracers on AllinOne Family Synthesizer

Trasis' FDG Dual Method Receives Market Authorization for Belgium and the Netherlands

XingImaging Sites in China to Produce Life Molecular Imaging's PI2620

Atlab Pharma Purchased by Telix Pharmaceuticals

Life Molecular Imaging is the New Name of Piramal Imaging

Novel Phospholipid Drug Conjugate Co-developed by Cellectar and Orano Med

Curium to Develop and Commercialize RadioMedix' 64Cu-Dotatate

US FDA Approves NorthStar's Beloit Manufacturing Facility for RadioGenix System Production

US FDA Issues 510(k) Regulatory Clearance for IsoRay's GammaTile Therapy

US FDA Approves NDA for Progenics' AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) 555 MBq/mL Injection

RadioMedix to Produce and Supply Next Generation ITG Ge-68 / Ga-68 Generators

Installation of the First New Generation IBA Cyclone KIUBE Cyclotron in Russia

Piramal Imaging Acquired by Alliance Medical

IASON to Produce and Distribute Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin in Poland

IBA Cyclone KIUBE 300 has the Highest Production Capacity Ever Reached by a PET Cyclotron

IBA Cyclone 18 Placed in Vault at Muni Seva Ashram in India

Installation of IBA Cyclone 70 System at AZI in United States

AtomExpo Award Received by NTP Radioisotopes

Blue Earth Diagnostics Acquires Selective Global Licensing Rights of Scintomics' rhPSMA-targeted Agents for Cancer Imaging

SWAN Isotopen AG to Produce and Distribute Piramal Imaging's Neuraceq in Switzerland

Curium Re-Introduces Xenon Xe 133 Gas

Cyclopharma's Production and Commercial Operations in France Acquired by Curium

Meilleur to Develop and Commercialize Navidea's NAV4694 Imaging Agent

Permanent Shut Down of Canada's National Research Universal

Cyclone 18 at JFE Site Set for Radioisotope Production

Cyclone KIUBE to be Installed at GMS Taichung Production Facility in Taiwan

Positron Pharma to Produce and Distribute Piramal Imaging's Neuraceq Imaging Agent

NorthStar's RadioGenix System Receives US FDA Approval

Advanced Accelerator Applications to Develop and Market F-18-labeled CTT1057

Successful Rigging of Cyclone 18/9 at CNUH in South Korea

Isologic to Distribute IRE-ELiT's Galli Eo 68Ge / 68Ga Generator in Canada

World's First Prostate Cancer Surgery Using Blu Build Cesium-131 Brachytherapy System by MUSC's Hollings Cancer Center

DaTscan, the First Imaging Agent for Parkinsonian Syndrome Diagnosis Approved by Health Canada

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation Renamed as Vivos Inc.

US FDA Approves AAA's LUTATHERA to Treat Somatostatin Receptor Positive GEP-NETs

Curium, the First and Only Producer in North America Offering 100% LEU TC 99m Generators

Successful Rigging of Cyclone Cyclotrons on Different Continents

US FDA Approves New Pulmonary Indications for Jubilant DraxImage's DRAXIMAGE DTPA Kit

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Employs Telix' 89Zr-girentuximab

Patent Application on University of Melbourne's PSMA Prostate Cancer Targeting Agent In-Licensed by Clarity

Cyclone 18 Rigged at CIMEQ in Cuba

US FDA Approves for the Extension of the In-Use Shelf Life of Jubilant DraxImage's DRAXIMAGE MAA

Telix to Develop and Commercialize ANMI's 68Ga-PSMA-11 Kit in US

RadioMedix to Distribute ITG's n.c.a. Lutetium-177 in North America

Triad's US Radiopharmacy Business Acquired by Jubilant Pharma

NNSA and NTP Completes Molybdenum-99 Conversion Project

Cardinal Health to Distribute IRE-ELiT's Galli Eo 68Ge/68Ga Generator in North America

Varian to Distribute Bionix Brachytherapy Applicators in North America

Telix Pharmaceuticals Completed Master Services Agreement with Cyclotek

Sayre Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize Navidea's Tc 99m Tilmanocept in India

SpePharm AG Launches Navidea's LYMPHOSEEK Tc 99m Tilmanocept

Tilmanocept EC Grants Marketing Authorisation for Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin

ARTMS Products and Alliance Medical Join Forces to Demonstrate a Viable Alternative

Alliance Medical to Takeover Eckert & Ziegler's Cyclotron Division

Cyclone 18 Placed into Vault at INCART

Implementation of 18F-PSMA-1007 on IBA Synthera Platform

Unveiling of IBA's Novel Fixed IFP Cassette at an Expo in Germany

Trasis Joined Forces with Herlev Hospital to Produce 18F NaF and 18F FDOPA on Daily Basis

ANSTO Researchers Developed Novel PET Radiotracer Production Process

Curium, Merger of IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC

Cardinal Health Purchased Licensing Rights of Navidea's Lymphoseek in North America

University of Missouri Research Reactor to Supply Lutetium 177 to Advanced Accelerator Applications

Health Canada Issues Notice of Compliance to ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals for NeuraCeq

All Medrad Intego PET Infusion System Source Administration Sets Recalled by Bayer

Key Global Players



Advanced Accelerator Applications SA ( France )

) Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ( Israel )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. ( United States )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( United States )

) Clarity Pharmaceuticals ( Australia )

) Curium Pharma ( France )

) Eckert & Ziegler Group ( Germany )

) Eczacibasi-Monrol ( Turkey )

) GE Healthcare ( United States )

) Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) ( Belgium )

) Jubilant DraxImage, Inc. dba Jubilant Radiopharma ( Canada )

) Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ( United States )

) Life Molecular Imaging GmbH ( Germany )

) NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. ( South Africa )

) Orano Med ( France )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited ( Australia )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jz4km2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

