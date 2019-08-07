Global Radiotherapy Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Radiotherapy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. External Beam Radiotherapy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, External Beam Radiotherapy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$63.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$242 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, External Beam Radiotherapy will reach a market size of US$227.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$404.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accuray, Inc. (USA); BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company (USA); Elekta AB (Sweden); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); IBA Group (Belgium); IsoRay Medical, Inc. (USA); Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (USA); Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (USA); Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India); P-Cure Ltd. (Israel); Provision Healthcare, LLC. (USA); Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Theragenics Corporation (USA); Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)







RADIOTHERAPY MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Radiotherapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

External Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Internal Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Systemic Radiotherapy (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Radiotherapy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radiotherapy Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radiotherapy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: External Beam Radiotherapy (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: External Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: External Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Internal Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Internal Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Internal Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Systemic Radiotherapy (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Systemic Radiotherapy (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Systemic Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Independent Radiotherapy Centers (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Independent Radiotherapy Centers (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Independent Radiotherapy Centers (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Radiotherapy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

External Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %)

of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Internal Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in

%) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Systemic Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Radiotherapy Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Radiotherapy Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Radiotherapy Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Radiotherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Radiotherapy Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Radiotherapy Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Radiotherapy Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Radiotherapy Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Radiotherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 32: Radiotherapy Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiotherapy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Radiotherapy Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Radiotherapy Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Radiotherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Radiotherapy Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Radiotherapy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Radiotherapy Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Radiotherapy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

External Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Internal Beam Radiotherapy (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Systemic Radiotherapy (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Radiotherapy Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Radiotherapy Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Radiotherapy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Radiotherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Radiotherapy Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Radiotherapy Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Radiotherapy Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Radiotherapy Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Radiotherapy Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Radiotherapy Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Radiotherapy Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Radiotherapy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Radiotherapy Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Radiotherapy Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Radiotherapy Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Radiotherapy Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Radiotherapy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Radiotherapy Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Radiotherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 71: Radiotherapy Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiotherapy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Radiotherapy Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Radiotherapy Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Radiotherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Radiotherapy Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Radiotherapy Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Radiotherapy Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Radiotherapy Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Radiotherapy Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Radiotherapy Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Radiotherapy Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Radiotherapy Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Radiotherapy Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Radiotherapy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Radiotherapy Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Radiotherapy Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Radiotherapy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Radiotherapy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Radiotherapy Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Radiotherapy Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Radiotherapy Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Radiotherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Radiotherapy Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Radiotherapy Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Radiotherapy Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Radiotherapy Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Radiotherapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Radiotherapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radiotherapy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 122: Radiotherapy Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Radiotherapy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Radiotherapy Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Radiotherapy Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Radiotherapy Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Radiotherapy Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Radiotherapy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Radiotherapy Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Radiotherapy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Radiotherapy Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Radiotherapy Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Radiotherapy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Radiotherapy Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Radiotherapy Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Radiotherapy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Radiotherapy Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Radiotherapy Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Radiotherapy Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Radiotherapy Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Radiotherapy Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Radiotherapy Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Radiotherapy Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Radiotherapy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Radiotherapy Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Radiotherapy Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Radiotherapy Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Radiotherapy Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Radiotherapy Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Radiotherapy Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Radiotherapy Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Radiotherapy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 170: Radiotherapy Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiotherapy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Radiotherapy Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Radiotherapy Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Radiotherapy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Radiotherapy Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Radiotherapy Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Radiotherapy Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Radiotherapy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Radiotherapy Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Radiotherapy Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Radiotherapy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Radiotherapy Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Radiotherapy Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Radiotherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Radiotherapy Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Radiotherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Radiotherapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Radiotherapy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Radiotherapy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Radiotherapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Radiotherapy Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Radiotherapy Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Radiotherapy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Radiotherapy Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Radiotherapy Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Radiotherapy Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Radiotherapy Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACCURAY

BARD, A BECTON, DICKINSON COMPANY

ELEKTA AB

HITACHI LTD.

IBA GROUP

ISORAY MEDICAL

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS

OPTIVUS PROTON THERAPY

P-CURE

PANACEA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

PROVISION HEALTHCARE

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES

THERAGENICS CORPORATION

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

