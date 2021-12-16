Global Radome Market (2021 to 2026) - New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radome Market by Platform(Ground, Airborne, Naval), Application(Radar, Sonar, Communication Antenna), Frequency(HF/UHF/VHF-Band, L- Band, S-Band, C- Band, X- Band, KU- Band, KA- Band, Multi-Band), Offering, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radome market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The radome market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. The Advancements in composite materials technology for Radome structure, focus on development of compact radome for UAV platforms, demand for technologically advanced radome systems for next-generation aircraft and significance of radomes in warfare are fueling the growth of the radome market.

The radome market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics (US), Saint-Gobain (France), BAE Systems (UK), L3Harris Technologies (US), Raytheon Technologies (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

Based on material, glass fiber projected to lead radome market by material from 2021 to 2026.

Development and procurement of modern aircraft systems, such as targeting and surveillance systems and communication systems, for various applications is driving the demand for radome market globally. The surface of the fiberglass radome is reinforced with additives to enhance the adhesion between them so that the surface paint will not fall off, wrinkle and maintain its color even in severe weather. This also offers excellent electrical insulation and permeability.

Based on application, the radar segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.

A radome is often used to prevent ice and freezing rain from accumulating on antennas. In the case of a spinning radar parabolic antenna, the radome also protects the antenna from debris and rotational irregularities due to wind. In November 2020, Meggitt PLC secured a pioneering radome contract with BAE Systems to enable advanced radar technology for the Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet.

Based on Platform, naval segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Upgrades in communication, navigation, and surveillance systems have helped modernize the maritime industry at a significant pace. An increase in automation, modernization of ships, upcoming autonomous technology, and the increase in unmanned marine vehicles are expected to drive the radome market of the naval platform. The naval platform comprises commercial vessels, military vessels, and unmanned marine vehicles. In January 2021, Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) signed two agreements with the Swedish navy concerning the next generation of surface ships and corvettes.

Based on region, North America is projected to lead the radome market from 2021 to 2026.

Significant investments in R&D activities for the development of advanced radome solutions by key players and increased demand for advanced radome systems are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the radome market in this region. The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American radome market during the forecast period, owing to easy access to various innovative technologies and significant investments being made by manufacturers in the country for the development of improved military ISR and communication & monitoring systems. Several developments have taken place in the field of radome systems in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Radome Market

4.2 Radome Market, by Platform

4.3 Radome Market, by Application

4.4 Radome Market, by Frequency

4.5 Radome Market, Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Composite Materials Technology for Radome Structure

5.2.1.2 Focus on Development of Compact Radome for Uav Platforms

5.2.1.3 Demand for Technologically Advanced Carbon Fiber Radome Systems for Next-Generation Aircraft

5.2.1.4 Significance of Radomes in Warfare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long Duration of Product Certification

5.2.2.2 Manufacturing Challenges Faced by Product Manufacturers

5.2.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Norms to Ensure Safe Aircraft Operations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.2 New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities in Maintenance and Repair of Radomes

5.2.4.2 Reduced Global Demand for Mro due to COVID-19

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Radome Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Radome Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Radome Manufacturers

5.7 Radome Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.7.3 Application

5.7.4 Demand-Side Impacts

5.7.4.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to July 2021

5.7.5 Supply-Side Impact

5.7.5.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to September 2021

5.8 Average Selling Price of Radomes

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Data Statistics

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Use of Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication

6.2.2 Plasma Radome Technology for Space-Based Antennas

6.2.3 Stealth Radomes

6.2.4 Dyneema Crystal Technology for Radomes

6.2.5 Resin Transfer Molding Technology

6.2.6 Multi-Band Radomes

6.3 Use Case Analysis

6.3.1 Use Case: Composite Radome

6.3.2 Use Case: Stealth Radome

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 3D Printing

6.4.2 Shift in Global Economic Power

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

7 Radome Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product

7.2.1 Radome Body

7.2.1.1 Material

7.2.1.1.1 Glass Fiber

7.2.1.1.1.1 Growing Demand for High Temperature Resistance in Radomes to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.1.2 Quartz

7.2.1.1.2.1 Need for Exceptional Strength-To-Weight Ratios and Low Electromagnetic Interference (Emi) Characteristics to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.2 Structure

7.2.1.2.1 Sandwich

7.2.1.2.1.1 Need for Rigid, Self-Supporting Structures for Radomes to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.2.2 Solid Laminate

7.2.1.2.2.1 Use of Cost-Effective Options for Commercial Applications to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.2.3 Dielectric Space Frame

7.2.1.2.3.1 Need for Extremely High Wind Structural Performance to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.2.4 Metal Space Frame

7.2.1.2.4.1 Use of Self-Supporting Structures in Satcom, Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance, and Weather Forecasting to Drive the Segment

7.2.2 Accessories

7.3 Service

8 Radome Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radar

8.2.1 Radar Segment Driven by Need for Electronic Warfare, Isr, and Information Dissemination

8.3 Sonar

8.3.1 Need for Improving Seawater Surveillance in Water Territories to Drive the Market for Sonar

8.4 Communication Antenna

8.4.1 Demand for Customized Communication Solutions Increasing in Aviation

9 Radome Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Airborne

9.3 Ground

9.4 Naval

10 Radome Market, by Frequency

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Classification of Bands by Frequency

10.2.1 Hf/Uhf/Vhf-Band

10.2.1.1 Hf/Uhf/Vhf Band Offers Benefits During Long-Range Surveillance and Tracking

10.2.2 L-Band

10.2.2.1 L-Band Band Radar Systems are Used Extensively for Fleet Management and Asset Tracking

10.2.3 S-Band

10.2.3.1 S-Band Radar Radomes are Lightweight and Suitable for Corvettes, Offshore Patrol Vessels, and Frigates.

10.2.4 C-Band

10.2.4.1 C-Band Radar Systems and Radome Systems are Used for Long-Range Military Battlefield and Ground Surveillance

10.2.5 X-Band

10.2.5.1 Radomes for X-Band Radar Systems are Specially Designed to Minimize the Attenuation

10.2.6 Ku-Band

10.2.6.1 Ku-Bands Provide Wide Beam Coverage and Higher Throughput in Comparison with Lower Bands

10.2.7 Ka-Band

10.2.7.1 Ka-Band Transmits Data at a Higher Rate as Compared to Ku-Band

10.2.8 Multi-Band

10.2.8.1 Multi-Band Radar Systems are Used for Coherent Detection and Tracking of Moving Target Objects

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Overview

12.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

12.4 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Startups/Smes Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Deals, 2018-2021

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 L3Harris Technologies

13.2.2 Bae Systems plc

13.2.3 Cobham plc

13.2.4 Raytheon Technologies

13.2.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.2.6 General Dynamics

13.2.6.1 Business Overview

13.2.7 Jenoptik

13.2.8 Saint-Gobain

13.2.9 Nordam

13.2.10 Cpi

13.2.11 Flir Systems (Raymarine)

13.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.2.13 Comtech Telecommunications

13.2.14 Antennas for Communications

13.2.15 The Boeing Company

13.2.16 Thales Group

13.2.17 Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems

13.2.18 Kelvin Hughes

13.2.19 Starwin Industries

13.2.20 Toray Advanced Composites

13.2.21 Royal Engineered Composites

13.2.22 Kitsap Composites

13.2.23 Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (Htc)

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Delta G Design

13.3.2 Kaman Composites

14 Appendix

