Global Rail Asset Management Market Report 2019-2024 - Growing Need for Advanced Transportation Infrastructure & Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Services Spur Opportunity

The rail asset management market is expected to grow from USD 9,000 million in 2019 to USD 12,267 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth is fueled by the increasing government initiatives, rising rail infrastructure investments, and growing technology spending across regions.

Key Highlights

Growing need for efficient rail operations to drive the adoption of rail asset management market

Services segment to grow a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The rolling stock segment to lead the rail asset management market in 2019

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Research Coverage

The market study covers the rail asset management market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on offerings, deployment mode, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Some of the major technology vendors are Siemens AG (Siemens), Alstom SA (Alstom), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), Wabtec Corporation (Wabtec), IBM Corporation (IBM), SAP SE (SAP), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), Bombardier Inc. (Bombardier), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Atkins, Trimble Inc. (Trimble), Accenture PLC (Accenture), Bentley Systems Inc. (Bentley Systems), Capgemini SE (Capgemini), Cyient Limited (Cyient), DXC Technology (DXC), Trapeze Group, Tego, Inc, KONUX GmbH (KONUX), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (L&T Technology Services).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Rail Asset Management Market

4.2 Market By Offering, 2019

4.3 Market By Solution, 2017-2024

4.4 Market By Service, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Efficient Rail Operations

5.2.1.2 Increase in Government Initiatives and Public-Private Partnership Model

5.2.1.3 High Demographic Growth and Hyper-Urbanization

5.2.1.4 Adoption of IoT and Other Automation Technologies to Enhance Optimization

5.2.1.5 Rise in Congestion Due to Aging Railway Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Cost of Deployment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Advanced Transportation Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Complexities With Legacy Infrastructure

5.3 Innovation Spotlight

5.3.1 IoT in Railways

5.3.2 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing in Railways

5.3.3 Drones for Identifying Railway Infrastructure Issues

5.3.4 Hyperloop - the Future of Transportation



6 Rail Asset Management Market By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Asset Performance Management

6.2.1.1 Condition Monitoring

6.2.1.1.1 Condition Monitoring Solutions to Improve the Reliability of Existing Railway Infrastructure

6.2.1.2 Predictive Maintenance

6.2.1.2.1 Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Increase the Asset Life and Improve the Overall Rail Operations and Safety

6.2.2 Analytics

6.2.2.1 Rail Analytics Systems Help in Demand Planning, Revenue and Workforce Management, Transit Analysis, and Pricing Analysis

6.2.3 Asset Planning and Scheduling

6.2.3.1 Asset Planning Solutions to Help Rail Organizations Provide Better User Experiences

6.2.4 Security

6.2.4.1 Increased Adoption of Digitalization in Railway Industry to Drive the Adoption of Rail Security Solutions

6.2.5 Workforce Management

6.2.5.1 Workforce Management Solutions Enable Railway Companies to Increase Operational Agility and Productivity

6.2.6 Network Management

6.2.6.1 Network Management Solutions to Minimize Congestion in Network Traffic

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Consulting Service Vendors to Offer Recommendations for Implementation of New Technologies

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.2.1 System Integration and Deployment Service Providers to Help End Users Integrate Smart Infrastructure Solutions With Existing Infrastructure

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Assist in the Installation of Freight Management System Solutions

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Managed Services to Provide Constant Upgradations and Customized Features to Fulfill Consumer Demands



7 Rail Asset Management Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Need for Full Control Over Platforms and Systems to Result in Higher Adoption of On-Premises Solutions

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Increased Demand for Easy Accessibility to Increase Adoption of Cloud-Based Rail Asset Management Solutions



8 Rail Asset Management Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rolling Stock

8.2.1 Asset Management Solutions Provide Better Performance and Timely Maintenance of Rolling Stock

8.3 Infrastructure

8.3.1 Increased Need for Optimization of Cost, Performance, and Risks to Fuel Adoption of Rail Infrastructure Asset Management Solutions



9 Rail Asset Management Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth in the United States

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 Increasing Investment in Rolling Stock By Private Players to Drive the Growth of the UK Rail Asset Management Market

9.3.2 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 High Government Investment and Rapid Growth in Railway Infrastructure to Drive the Growth of the Market in China

9.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Nigeria

9.5.1.1 Government Initiatives Combined With Cooperation With Other Countries to Boost the Market Growth in Nigeria

9.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 High Spending on Railway Infrastructure to Boost Asset Management Opportunities in Brazil

9.6.2 Rest of Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Siemens

11.3 IBM

11.4 Alstom

11.5 Hitachi

11.6 Wabtec

11.7 SAP

11.8 Trimble

11.9 Bentley Systems

11.10 Bombardier

11.11 Atkins

11.12 Cisco

11.13 DXC Technology

11.14 Trapeze

11.15 Tego

11.16 Konux

11.17 L&T Technology Services Limited

11.18 Capgemini

11.19 Accenture

11.20 Huawei Technologies

11.21 Cyient



