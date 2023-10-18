Global Rail Freight Market Analysis Reprot 2023-2027 & 2032: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way, ViWaS Project in Europe Sets New Standards for Advanced Rail Freight Operations

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Freight Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rail freight market grew from $258.77 billion in 2022 to $273.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The rail freight market is expected to grow to $332.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The rail freight market research report  offers essential statistics on the rail freight market. It covers global market size, regional market shares, key competitors and their market shares, detailed market segments, prevailing trends, opportunities, and other relevant data crucial for success in the rail freight industry.

In the rail freight market, the primary types of services are intermodal, tank wagons, and freight cars. Freight cars play a pivotal role in transporting and conveying goods efficiently. The market is further segmented by freight type, which includes containerized, liquid, commodities, and other goods. Additionally, it is categorized by application, encompassing sectors like oil and gas, mining, logistics, postal services, and others.

The adoption of tracking and tracing systems in rail freight, utilizing technologies like GPS and GSM, has addressed key challenges in rail freight transportation, such as loss and theft of cargo. These systems provide enhanced security, asset monetization, and more efficient transport solutions for smaller loads over shorter distances. Projects like ViWaS in Europe have introduced advanced tracking technologies to improve rail freight operations.

The rail freight market encompasses the revenue generated by entities engaged in transporting bulk goods via trains. The market value comprises not only the transportation service itself but also the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included as part of the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are considered in this market.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the rail freight market, with North America coming in as the second-largest region. The regions covered in this rail freight market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies in the rail freight market include 

  • Duetsche Bahn AG
  • BNSF Railway
  • Indian Railways
  • JSC Russian Railways
  • Union Pacific Corp
  • China Railway Corporation
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Canadian National Railway
  • CSX Corp
  • Norfolk Southern Corp

