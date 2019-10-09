Global Rail Freight Transportation Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Freight Transportation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.5%. Rail Freight Transportation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$230.4 Billion by the year 2025, Rail Freight Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820088/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rail Freight Transportation will reach a market size of US$12.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BNSF Railway Company; Canadian National Railway Company; Canadian Pacific; CSX Corporation; DB Cargo AG; Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group); Genesee & Wyoming Inc.; Indian Railways; Joint Stock Company "Russian Railways" ; Norfolk Southern Corp.; SNCF; Swiss Federal Railways SBB; Union Pacific Railroad; United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820088/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rail Freight Transportation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rail Freight Transportation Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Rail Freight Transportation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Rail Freight Transportation Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Rail Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 8: Chinese Rail Freight Transportation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 10: European Rail Freight Transportation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 12: European Rail Freight Transportation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 13: Rail Freight Transportation Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 14: French Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Rail Freight Transportation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 16: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Rail Freight Transportation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Rail Freight

Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Russia: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 30: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Transportation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Rail Freight Transportation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 34: Rail Freight Transportation Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: South Korean Rail Freight Transportation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 36: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rail Freight

Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 38: Latin American Rail Freight Transportation Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 39: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 40: Latin American Rail Freight Transportation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 41: Argentinean Rail Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 42: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Argentina in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 43: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Brazilian Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 45: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Mexican Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 47: Indian Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Indian Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Rail Freight Transportation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Rail Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 52: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Rail Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Rail Freight Transportation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Rail Freight Transportation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Rail Freight Transportation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Rail Freight Transportation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Africa: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

CANADIAN PACIFIC

CSX CORPORATION

DB CARGO AG

DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)

GENESEE & WYOMING

INDIAN RAILWAYS

JOINT STOCK COMPANY RUSSIAN RAILWAYS

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP.

SNCF

SWISS FEDERAL RAILWAYS SBB

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820088/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

