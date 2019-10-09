Global Rail Freight Transportation Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Freight Transportation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.5%. Rail Freight Transportation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$230.4 Billion by the year 2025, Rail Freight Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rail Freight Transportation will reach a market size of US$12.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BNSF Railway Company; Canadian National Railway Company; Canadian Pacific; CSX Corporation; DB Cargo AG; Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group); Genesee & Wyoming Inc.; Indian Railways; Joint Stock Company "Russian Railways" ; Norfolk Southern Corp.; SNCF; Swiss Federal Railways SBB; Union Pacific Railroad; United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rail Freight Transportation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rail Freight Transportation Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Rail Freight Transportation Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Rail Freight Transportation Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Rail Freight Transportation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 8: Chinese Rail Freight Transportation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 10: European Rail Freight Transportation Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 12: European Rail Freight Transportation Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 13: Rail Freight Transportation Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 14: French Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Market for Rail Freight Transportation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Rail Freight Transportation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Rail Freight
Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Russia: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Transportation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Transportation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Rail Freight Transportation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 34: Rail Freight Transportation Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: South Korean Rail Freight Transportation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 36: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rail Freight
Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 38: Latin American Rail Freight Transportation Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 39: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 40: Latin American Rail Freight Transportation Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 41: Argentinean Rail Freight Transportation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 42: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Argentina in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 43: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Brazilian Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 45: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Mexican Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 47: Indian Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Indian Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Rail Freight Transportation
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Rail Freight Transportation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Rail Freight Transportation Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Rail Freight Transportation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Rail Freight Transportation Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Rail Freight Transportation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Rail Freight Transportation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Rail Freight Transportation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Rail Freight Transportation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Rail Freight Transportation Market in Africa: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
CANADIAN PACIFIC
CSX CORPORATION
DB CARGO AG
DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)
GENESEE & WYOMING
INDIAN RAILWAYS
JOINT STOCK COMPANY RUSSIAN RAILWAYS
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP.
SNCF
SWISS FEDERAL RAILWAYS SBB
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD
V. CURATED RESEARCH
