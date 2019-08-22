Global Rail Glazing Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Glazing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rail Glazing Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2017-2026

Growing demand for energy-efficient transport and technological advancement in rail glazing are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, the high cost is increasing the budget of construction is restraining the market growth.

Glazing is a part of a wall or window, made of glass. Glazing can be mounted on the surface of a window sash or door stile, usually made of wood, aluminum or PVC. The glass is fixed into a rabbet in the frame in a number of ways including triangular glazing points, putty, etc. Toughened and laminated glass can be glazed by bolting panes directly to a metal framework by bolts passing through drilled holes. Rail glazing refers to the glasses used for rail windscreens, side facing, and other glass products.

Based on the end-user, the windscreens segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period as the windscreens protect the rail occupants from wind and flying debris such as dust, insects, rocks, and provide an aerodynamically formed window towards the front. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the new metro projects coming up across this region, as well as the extension of existing lines.

Some of the key players profiled in the Rail Glazing market include XYG, Vitro, Saint-Gobain, RGC, NSG, Fuyao Glass, CGC and AGC.

