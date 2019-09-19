Global Rail Outlook Report 2019: Digitalisation Technology Trends in Rail Systems for Freight and Passenger Services

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rail Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electrification of railways is on a general upswing globally owing to many regions coming forward to promote greener rail systems and improve air quality. Replacement of diesel-powered locomotives with electric or alternative powertrains such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen power are becoming popular with the successful operations of hydrogen-powered rail vehicles in Germany. Europe and Asia are leaning towards complete electrification of passenger rail systems.

The demand for digitalisation of rail systems to enhance customer convenience in both freight and passenger operations is increasing rapidly. European freight operators have ordered their large fleet of freight locomotives and wagons to be retrofitted with advanced sensor technology and telemetry to keep track of freight cargo being moved. They use the technology to monitor the condition of cargo, temperature, humidity and other factors that help determine if any pre-processing of cargo is required before distribution from the final point. Passenger rail systems carrying digital technology to provide information to the passengers, monitor rail vehicle components, transmit data to control operations and to improve passenger experience such as onboard entertainment are becoming an integral part of rolling stock production. Existing passenger rolling stock is also being upgraded to carry some of the new technology to meet the growing demand for connectivity in rail systems.

The establishment of high-speed rail (HSR) infrastructure is progressing in parts of Asia, and the United States although some of these projects face financial and political barriers. Some manufacturers are facing heavy capital expenditure owing to both the United States and China imposing punitive trade tariffs on a variety of products used in the production of rail systems and components.



Heavily set on the developments in the United States and the European Union (EU) which represent the most advanced passenger rail vehicles and huge freight rail market, this research entails the latest trends in rail vehicles, planned railway expansions and intercontinental trade networks. The rail freight transportation line connecting Europe and Asia (the Eurasian rail project) and its impact moving into the next decade, Positive Train Control (PTC) and Tier 4 emissions standards in the United States, and China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative are some of the key industry developments which are included in this research.

Digitalisation technology trends in rail systems for both freight and passenger services as well as forecasts covering rolling stock deliveries for passenger coaches, locomotives, multiple units, the total length of railway lines in all regions, length of electrified tracks, total passenger traffic, and freight volumes are provided by individual countries globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

2018 - Key Highlights

Top 5 Predictions - 2019

Research Scope

Overview of Forecasts

Overview of Global Rail Traffic

Overview of Global Rail Electrification

Rolling Stock OEMs - Market Overview

OEM Market Positioning

Rail OEMs Trying to Operate across the Entire Rail Value Chain

Consolidation Among Rail Industry Participants

Emission Standards for Rail Applications in Europe and North America

Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Mode

Tier 4 Engine Trends in NA

Market Positioning of Low-emission Locomotives

Rail Contribution to Emissions - Europe

Proposed Stage V Particulate Emission Targets for Diesel Engines

Regional Focus - United States

Passenger Operators Increasing their Technology Adoption

New Generation of Locomotives from Several OEMs

Rail Passenger Traffic Projections

Investments in US Rail - Federal and Class 1

Freight Railroad

PTC and its Impact On US Class 1 Railroads

Share of Commodities Transported by Freight Rail

Increasingly Diverse Commodities Transported by Rail Freight

US Locomotive Market Overview

Wabtec - GE Transportation Merger

Challenges to the US Rail Freight Market

Analysis of Locomotive Feet of Class 1 Railroads

Regional Focus - Europe

Freight Rail Traffic in Europe

Russia and Germany - Highest Rail Freight Traffic in Europe

and - Highest Rail Freight Traffic in European Rail Freight Caters to Extremely Diverse Industries

Number of Wagons Estimated to Operate in Europe

Rolling Stock in Active Service by Type, Application and Age

Estimated Rolling Stock Deliveries

Rolling Stock Manufacturers - Market Overview

Market Share of Multiple Unit Deliveries

Eurasian Rail

Shift2Rail and Call of Horizon 2020

Decarbonisation by 2040 and Hydrogen-Powered Rail

Digitalisation in Rail

Digital Transformation in Rail Based On 6 Key Pillars

Manufacturing Processes & Digital Enterprise - Digital Factories

Manufacturing Processes & Digital Enterprise

Future of the Product - Rolling Stock Management

Connected Trains

Connected Trains - Fleet Telematics Expected to See a Sharp Increase

Signalling & Automation

Disruptors of Routine Transportation in the United States

Freight & Passenger Services - TaaS and MaaS

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities Based on Current Offerings and Geographic Expansion

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Forecast Tables - Global Mainline Passenger Rail Volumes

Passenger Ridership Forecasts - Africa

Passenger Ridership Forecasts - APAC

Passenger Ridership Forecasts - Eastern Europe

Passenger Ridership Forecasts - Western Europe

Passenger Ridership Forecasts - LATAM, Middle East , and NA

Forecast Tables - Global Mainline Freight Traffic

Forecast Tables - Global Mainline Rail Track Length

Forecast Tables - Global Electrified Mainline Rail Track Length

Forecast Tables - Locomotives in Mainline Service

Forecast Tables - Passenger Coaches in Mainline Service

Forecast Tables - Multiple Units in Mainline Service

Forecast Tables - Freight Wagons in Mainline Service

Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



