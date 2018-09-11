Global Railway Propulsion Systems Market 2018-2022 - Increasing use of Alternative Fuel in Locomotives

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Railway Propulsion Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway propulsion systems market to grow at a CAGR of 2.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Railway Propulsion Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the cost effectiveness of rail freight over other modes of transportation. Rail transport consumes lesser fuel than road transport and can carry more goods at a time and hence more cost effective. Rail freight are also faster than sea transport. These advantages of rail freight over other modes of transport will drive the growth of the railway propulsion systems market.

Maglev trains are trains with the most advanced railway propulsion system. These trains can move at very high speeds by using attraction and repulsion principles of electromagnetic force. Maglev trains will reduce the travel time and provide with maximum safety and comfort. Thus, the emergence of maglev trains will be a major trending point for the growth of electric propulsion systems.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the delay in execution of railway projects. Projects might get delayed due to insufficient funds, regulatory obligations, environmental impact issues and technical drawbacks. These delays have a negative impact on the growth of the railway propulsion systems market.

Market trends

Emergence of maglev trains

Increasing use of alternative fuel in locomotives

Emergence of tilting and driverless trains

Key vendors

ABB

ALSTOM

Bombardier

CRRC

GE

Hitachi

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fz5pc/global_railway?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

