Global Railway Rolling Stocks Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2019-2025: Manufacturers are Expected to Adopt Lightweighting Measures

The research study analyzes the growth opportunities for adhesives and sealants for rail rolling stock. This is a global deliverable segmented by regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Regional analysis is presented at the segment level to capture the regional dynamics for adhesives and sealants across various rail types.



The study analyses adhesives and sealants under four rail types: High-speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit, and coach. The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenue, based on average prices of adhesive and sealant products in the market place.



The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) at which adhesives and sealants are likely to grow across various rail types, adhesive and sealant chemistries, and region. The study bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints, in addition to regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace.



The market study also analyzes key market participants and competitive factors that are critical for participants to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the marketplace. Price variations and factors that affect prices for different adhesive and sealant chemistries have also been discussed in this study. To assess the current size of the market for adhesives and sealants and to evaluate future potential, key political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration.



The study is primarily segmented by rail type: High-speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit and coach. The four rail types are further segmented by region, adhesive, and sealant. Adhesives are segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, methyl methacrylates, and other smaller chemistries. The sealants are segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, silicone, polysulfides, and other chemistries.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key factors driving and restraining market growth?

What are the adoption levels of adhesives and sealants in various rail segments?

What are the growth opportunities for the different application segments/chemistries?

What are the key factors differentiating top players in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions-Geographic Scope

Overview of the Global Rail Industry

Rail Industry Trends

Rail Industry Innovation Snapshot

Adhesives for Rolling Stock and Railway Car Industry Applications-Adhesive Chemistries

Sealants for Rolling Stock and Railway Car Industry Applications-Sealant Chemistries

Adhesives and Sealants-Rolling Stock and Railway Car Industry

Market Trends

Product and Technology Trends

Regulations for Usage of Adhesives and Sealants in Rail

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Type of Rail

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Type of Rail

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Adhesives and Sealants

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Adhesive Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sealant Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion Adhesive and Sealant Chemistry

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion Adhesive and Sealant Chemistry

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitor Growth Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance

Growth Opportunity 2-Customer Service

Strategic Imperatives for Rail Adhesive Manufacturers

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends and its Impact on the Growth of Adhesive and Sealant Market in Rail

8. HSR Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis

HSR Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Segment Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion APAC

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion Europe

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Adhesive Chemistry

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Adhesive Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sealant Chemistry

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Sealant Chemistry

9. Metro Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis

10. EMU/DMU Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis

11. Coach Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis

12. The Last Word

13. Appendix



