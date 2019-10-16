Global Railway Rolling Stocks Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2019-2025: Manufacturers are Expected to Adopt Lightweighting Measures
Oct 16, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stocks, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research study analyzes the growth opportunities for adhesives and sealants for rail rolling stock. This is a global deliverable segmented by regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Regional analysis is presented at the segment level to capture the regional dynamics for adhesives and sealants across various rail types.
The study analyses adhesives and sealants under four rail types: High-speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit, and coach. The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenue, based on average prices of adhesive and sealant products in the market place.
The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) at which adhesives and sealants are likely to grow across various rail types, adhesive and sealant chemistries, and region. The study bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints, in addition to regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace.
The market study also analyzes key market participants and competitive factors that are critical for participants to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the marketplace. Price variations and factors that affect prices for different adhesive and sealant chemistries have also been discussed in this study. To assess the current size of the market for adhesives and sealants and to evaluate future potential, key political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration.
The study is primarily segmented by rail type: High-speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit and coach. The four rail types are further segmented by region, adhesive, and sealant. Adhesives are segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, methyl methacrylates, and other smaller chemistries. The sealants are segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, silicone, polysulfides, and other chemistries.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key factors driving and restraining market growth?
- What are the adoption levels of adhesives and sealants in various rail segments?
- What are the growth opportunities for the different application segments/chemistries?
- What are the key factors differentiating top players in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Market Definitions-Geographic Scope
- Overview of the Global Rail Industry
- Rail Industry Trends
- Rail Industry Innovation Snapshot
- Adhesives for Rolling Stock and Railway Car Industry Applications-Adhesive Chemistries
- Sealants for Rolling Stock and Railway Car Industry Applications-Sealant Chemistries
- Adhesives and Sealants-Rolling Stock and Railway Car Industry
- Market Trends
- Product and Technology Trends
- Regulations for Usage of Adhesives and Sealants in Rail
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Type of Rail
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Type of Rail
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Adhesives and Sealants
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Adhesive Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sealant Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion Adhesive and Sealant Chemistry
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion Adhesive and Sealant Chemistry
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance
- Growth Opportunity 2-Customer Service
- Strategic Imperatives for Rail Adhesive Manufacturers
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends and its Impact on the Growth of Adhesive and Sealant Market in Rail
8. HSR Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis
- HSR Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Segment Overview
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion APAC
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion Europe
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Adhesive Chemistry
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Adhesive Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sealant Chemistry
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Sealant Chemistry
9. Metro Rail Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis
10. EMU/DMU Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis
11. Coach Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis
12. The Last Word
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqa6y4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
