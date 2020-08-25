Global Railway Traction Motor Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Caterpillar Inc and Hyundai Motor Co
Aug 25, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway Traction Motor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The railway traction motor market is poised to grow by $1.66 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the railway traction motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by railway infrastructure development in Asian countries and the introduction of new railway projects. This study identifies the increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
The railway traction motor market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.
The railway traction motor market covers the following areas:
- Railway traction motor market sizing
- Railway traction motor market forecast
- Railway traction motor market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway traction motor market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH. Also, the railway traction motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- DC motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- AC motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Alstom Holdings SA
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Bombardier Inc.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH
