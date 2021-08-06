Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Construction, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rainscreen Cladding Market Research Report by construction, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rainscreen Cladding Market size was estimated at USD 11.90 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12.90 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.76% to reach USD 19.70 Billion by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rainscreen Cladding Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market, including Alucobond, Arconic Inc, Armetco Systems, Celotex Ltd., Centria International, Cgl Facades Ltd, Dams Incorporated, Dow Building Solutions, Eco Earth Solutions Pvt Ltd, Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Euroclad Group, Everest Industries Limited, Fundermax, Kingspan Insulation, Middle East Insulation Llc, Northclad, Omnimax International Inc., Promat Uk Ltd., Rockwool International A/S, Sfs Group Ag, Sika, Sotech Architectural Facade Systems, Terraclad, Trespa International B.V., and Vulcan Cladding Systems.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for aesthetically appealing homes

5.1.1.2. Rising consumer awareness towards energy efficiency in houses and commercial buildings

5.1.1.3. Need for fiber cement in cladding systems

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial installation costs along with maintenance cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Huge investments for construction development by governments of emerging countries

5.1.3.2. Rise in the demand for sustainable cladding materials

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High risk of water intrusion in joints of buildings in weather conditions

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Rainscreen Cladding Market, by construction

6.1. Introduction

6.2. New construction

6.3. Renovation



7. Rainscreen Cladding Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Composite Materials

7.3. Fiber Cement

7.4. HPL

7.5. Metal



8. Rainscreen Cladding Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Non-residential

8.3. Residential



9. Americas Rainscreen Cladding Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Rainscreen Cladding Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rainscreen Cladding Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Alucobond

13.2. Arconic Inc

13.3. Armetco Systems

13.4. Celotex Ltd.

13.5. Centria International

13.6. Cgl Facades Ltd

13.7. Dams Incorporated

13.8. Dow Building Solutions

13.9. Eco Earth Solutions Pvt Ltd

13.10. Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

13.11. Euroclad Group

13.12. Everest Industries Limited

13.13. Fundermax

13.14. Kingspan Insulation

13.15. Middle East Insulation Llc

13.16. Northclad

13.17. Omnimax International Inc.

13.18. Promat Uk Ltd.

13.19. Rockwool International A/S

13.20. Sfs Group Ag

13.21. Sika

13.22. Sotech Architectural Facade Systems

13.23. Terraclad

13.24. Trespa International B.V.

13.25. Vulcan Cladding Systems



14. Appendix



