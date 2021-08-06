Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Construction, End-user and Region
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rainscreen Cladding Market Research Report by construction, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rainscreen Cladding Market size was estimated at USD 11.90 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12.90 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.76% to reach USD 19.70 Billion by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rainscreen Cladding Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market, including Alucobond, Arconic Inc, Armetco Systems, Celotex Ltd., Centria International, Cgl Facades Ltd, Dams Incorporated, Dow Building Solutions, Eco Earth Solutions Pvt Ltd, Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Euroclad Group, Everest Industries Limited, Fundermax, Kingspan Insulation, Middle East Insulation Llc, Northclad, Omnimax International Inc., Promat Uk Ltd., Rockwool International A/S, Sfs Group Ag, Sika, Sotech Architectural Facade Systems, Terraclad, Trespa International B.V., and Vulcan Cladding Systems.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for aesthetically appealing homes
5.1.1.2. Rising consumer awareness towards energy efficiency in houses and commercial buildings
5.1.1.3. Need for fiber cement in cladding systems
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial installation costs along with maintenance cost
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Huge investments for construction development by governments of emerging countries
5.1.3.2. Rise in the demand for sustainable cladding materials
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High risk of water intrusion in joints of buildings in weather conditions
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Rainscreen Cladding Market, by construction
6.1. Introduction
6.2. New construction
6.3. Renovation
7. Rainscreen Cladding Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Composite Materials
7.3. Fiber Cement
7.4. HPL
7.5. Metal
8. Rainscreen Cladding Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Non-residential
8.3. Residential
9. Americas Rainscreen Cladding Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Rainscreen Cladding Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rainscreen Cladding Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Alucobond
13.2. Arconic Inc
13.3. Armetco Systems
13.4. Celotex Ltd.
13.5. Centria International
13.6. Cgl Facades Ltd
13.7. Dams Incorporated
13.8. Dow Building Solutions
13.9. Eco Earth Solutions Pvt Ltd
13.10. Euro Panels Overseas N.V.
13.11. Euroclad Group
13.12. Everest Industries Limited
13.13. Fundermax
13.14. Kingspan Insulation
13.15. Middle East Insulation Llc
13.16. Northclad
13.17. Omnimax International Inc.
13.18. Promat Uk Ltd.
13.19. Rockwool International A/S
13.20. Sfs Group Ag
13.21. Sika
13.22. Sotech Architectural Facade Systems
13.23. Terraclad
13.24. Trespa International B.V.
13.25. Vulcan Cladding Systems
14. Appendix
