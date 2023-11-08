Global RAN Intelligent Controller Market Report 2023-2028: Focus on SDN, NFV, Ai and ML, 5G and Beyond, Edge Computing, Open APIs, Network Slicing, Cloud Computing, & Network Orchestration

08 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RAN Intelligent Controller Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global RIC market by component (includes both platforms and services), function, technology, application, and geography. The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market trends, with 2022 considered as the base year, as well as estimates for 2023 through 2028, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.
In an era of rapidly changing technology landscapes, understanding the pulse of the global Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC) market is of critical significance. This comprehensive report delves deep into the world of RAN Intelligent Controllers, providing a concise but thorough overview of every key aspect required for informed decision-making.
It offers an overarching view of global market trends and sheds light on the various components, functions, technologies, and applications of RICs that shape the market dynamics. Insightful discussion on technological, regulatory, competitive and economic elements in the context of the global RIC market serves as an essential backdrop against which to measure one's competitiveness and identify potential avenues for growth and expansion.
The detailed company profiles of major vendors offer a rare window into the competitive landscape, consumer behavior and sector-specific challenges. Further inclusivity of ESG perspectives stamps the authenticity of the report, reflecting a lens attuned to the factors shaping long-term business success and sustainable growth.
The report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with company profiles of the major vendors in the global market.
Report Includes
- Overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for radio access network (RAN) intelligent controllers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global RAN intelligent controller market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, function, technology, application and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market
- Insights into the ESG perspective, with emphasis on the impact of ESG factors on company performance and the ESG practices followed
- A look at the major vendors in the RAN intelligent controller market, and an analysis of the industry structure with respect to company share analysis, M&A and venture fundings
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration
Company Profiles
- Accelleran
- Juniper Networks
- Mavenir
- Nokia Corp.
- Parallel Wireless
- Samsung Electronics
- Sterlite Technologies (Stl)
- Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Vmware Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Technological Analysis
- Software-Defined Networking (Sdn)
- Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)
- Ai and Ml
- 5G and Beyond
- Edge Computing
- Open Apis and Standardization
- Network Slicing
- Cloud Computing
- Network Orchestration
- Technological Impact
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment, Function, Technology, and Application
- Global Ran Intelligent Controller Market, by Segment
- Platforms
- Services
- Global Ran Intelligent Controller Market by Function
- Non-Real-Time-Ran Intelligent Controller (Non-Rt Ric)
- Near-Real-Time-Ran Intelligent Controller (Near-Rt Ric)
- Global Ran Intelligent Controller Market by Technology
- 4G
- 5G
- Global Ran Intelligent Controller Market by Application
- Rapps
- Xapps
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- ESG Performance in Ran Intelligent Controllers Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Ran Intelligent Controllers Market
- Key ESG Issues in the Ran Intelligent Controllers Market
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xd5i8p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article