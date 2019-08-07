Global Ransomware Protection Industry
Ransomware Protection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 16.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799489/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software will reach a market size of US$104.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bitdefender (USA); FireEye, Inc. (USA); Intel Security Group - McAfee®, Inc. (USA); Kaspersky Lab (Australia); Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (United Kingdom); Sentinelone (USA); Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom); Symantec Corporation (USA); Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan); Zscaler, Inc. (USA)
RANSOMWARE PROTECTION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ransomware Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software (Solution) Global
Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Secure Web Gateways (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Application Control (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
IDS/IPS (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Web filtering (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Threat Intelligence (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ransomware Protection Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ransomware Protection Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cloud (Deployment Mode) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cloud (Deployment Mode) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: On-Premise (Deployment Mode) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 6: On-Premise (Deployment Mode) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software (Solution) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software (Solution) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: Secure Web Gateways (Solution) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Secure Web Gateways (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Application Control (Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Application Control (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: IDS/IPS (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: IDS/IPS (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Web filtering (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Web filtering (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Threat Intelligence (Solution) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Threat Intelligence (Solution) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 22: Government & Defense (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Healthcare (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 28: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Education (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Education (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Retail (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Retail (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Network protection (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Network protection (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Endpoint protection (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 40: Endpoint protection (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Email protection (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: Email protection (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Database protection (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Database protection (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Web protection (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 46: Web protection (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Ransomware Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software (Solution) Market Share
Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Secure Web Gateways (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Application Control (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
IDS/IPS (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Web filtering (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Threat Intelligence (Solution) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown
(in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 47: United States Ransomware Protection Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: United States Ransomware Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Ransomware Protection Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United States Ransomware Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United States Ransomware Protection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United States Ransomware Protection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Ransomware Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Ransomware Protection Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Mode for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Canadian Ransomware Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Ransomware Protection Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Canadian Ransomware Protection Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Canadian Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Canadian Ransomware Protection Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 63: Japanese Market for Ransomware Protection: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment
Mode for the period 2018-2025
Table 64: Japanese Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis
by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Japanese Market for Ransomware Protection: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the period 2018-2025
Table 66: Japanese Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ransomware Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Ransomware Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ransomware Protection in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 70: Ransomware Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 71: Chinese Ransomware Protection Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Deployment Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Chinese Ransomware Protection Market by Deployment
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Ransomware Protection Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Chinese Ransomware Protection Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Chinese Demand for Ransomware Protection in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Chinese Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Chinese Demand for Ransomware Protection in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Chinese Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Ransomware Protection Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software (Solution) Market Share (in
%) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Secure Web Gateways (Solution) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Application Control (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
IDS/IPS (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Web filtering (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Threat Intelligence (Solution) Key Player Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Ransomware Protection Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Ransomware Protection Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: European Ransomware Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Mode: 2018-2025
Table 82: European Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: European Ransomware Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 84: European Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Ransomware Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 86: European Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: European Ransomware Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 88: European Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 89: Ransomware Protection Market in France by Deployment
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 90: French Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis by
Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Ransomware Protection Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Ransomware Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 94: French Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Ransomware Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 96: French Ransomware Protection Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Ransomware Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment Mode
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Ransomware Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 100: German Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Ransomware Protection Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Ransomware Protection Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Ransomware Protection Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Ransomware Protection Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 105: Italian Ransomware Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Deployment Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 106: Italian Ransomware Protection Market by Deployment
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 107: Italian Ransomware Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Italian Ransomware Protection Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Ransomware Protection in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Italian Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Italian Demand for Ransomware Protection in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Italian Ransomware Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 113: United Kingdom Market for Ransomware Protection:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Deployment Mode for the period 2018-2025
Table 114: United Kingdom Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Ransomware Protection:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the period 2018-2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ransomware Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Ransomware Protection Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ransomware Protection in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 120: Ransomware Protection Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Mode:
2018-2025
Table 122: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 126: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 128: Rest of Europe Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 129: Ransomware Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by
Deployment Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Ransomware Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Ransomware Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 135: Ransomware Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 137: Rest of World Ransomware Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: Ransomware Protection Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Mode for 2019
and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Ransomware Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Ransomware Protection Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and
2025
Table 141: Rest of World Ransomware Protection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: Rest of World Ransomware Protection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 144: Rest of World Ransomware Protection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BITDEFENDER
FIREEYE
INTEL SECURITY GROUP - MCAFEE®
MALVERN PANALYTICAL
SENTINELONE
SOPHOS
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
ZSCALER
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799489/?utm_source=PRN
