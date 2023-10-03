Global Rapeseed Oil Market Report 2023: A $31.5+ Billion Industry by 2027 - Increase Demand for Biodiesel as a Renewable and Biodegradable Alternative

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapeseed Oil Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapeseed oil market is expected to grow from $23.49 billion in 2022 to $25.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The rapeseed oil market is expected to reach $31.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The rapeseed oil market comprises two main types of products: processed rapeseed oil and virgin rapeseed oil. Processed rapeseed oil is obtained through extraction using high heat and/or chemical solvents, followed by additional chemical cleaning processes to produce a flavorless oil with a high smoke point.

These oils come in both organic and conventional varieties, extracted through aqueous processes and enzyme-based methods. They are distributed through various channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, specialty shops, retail outlets, and other distribution channels. These oils find applications in food and beverages, cosmetics, biodiesel production, animal feed, and household use.

A notable trend in the rapeseed oil market is the emergence of product innovations, with major companies focusing on introducing advanced offerings to gain a competitive edge. For example, in June 2022, Belgium-based chemical company Solvay S.A. launched two high-performance biosurfactants, Mirasoft SL L60 and Mirasoft SL A60, derived from rapeseed oil and sugar.

These environmentally friendly biosurfactants are ideal for use in various beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, face washes, and creams. They mimic the performance of synthetic substances while being biodegradable and 100% bio-based, aligning with sustainability goals and green chemistry principles.

Another significant development in the market is the partnership between US-based Cargill Inc. and ChemPoint.com Inc. in March 2022. This collaboration focuses on the distribution, marketing, and sales of rapeseed oil methyl ester Agri-PureTM AP-406 in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Agri-PureTM AP-406 is a naturally derived, plant-based rapeseed oil methyl ester aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience for Cargill's Agri-Pure customers. ChemPoint.com Inc. is an online distributor of specialty chemical products and services, facilitating this strategic partnership.

Furthermore, the rapeseed oil market is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for biodiesel. Biodiesel, a renewable and biodegradable fuel, is produced domestically from sources like vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease. Rapeseed oil, specifically canola or edible rapeseed, is one of the feedstocks used to produce biodiesel. Canola biodiesel has the advantage of gelling at lower temperatures, making it suitable for colder climates.

According to the Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants (UFOP), biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil consumption for blending exceeded 1.23 million tons in the first half of 2022, representing a 6.3% increase from the same period in 2021. This surge in biodiesel demand is a driving force behind the rapeseed oil market's growth.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the rapeseed oil market, and this region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into the market's dynamics and opportunities.

The countries covered in the rapeseed oil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Major players in the rapeseed oil market are

Bunge Limited

CCS Estates Limited

Ola Oils Ltd.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Mackintosh of Glendaveny Ltd.

Interfat SA

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Sodrugestvo Group S.A.

Midlands Holdings

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC

Rein Oil CC

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

K. S. Oils Limited

SME Business Services Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Rapeseed Oil Market Characteristics



3. Rapeseed Oil Market Trends And Strategies



4. Rapeseed Oil Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Rapeseed Oil Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Rapeseed Oil Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Rapeseed Oil Market



5. Rapeseed Oil Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Rapeseed Oil Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Rapeseed Oil Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Rapeseed Oil Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Processed

Virgin

6.2. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Organic

Conventional

6.3. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Segmentation By Extraction Process, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Aqueous Process

Enzyme Based Process

6.4. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

6.5. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food And Beverage

Cosmetics And Personal Care Products

Biodiesel

Animal Feed

Household (Retail)

7. Rapeseed Oil Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Rapeseed Oil Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

