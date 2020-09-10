Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Industry
Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hospitals and Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Home Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Veterinary Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Veterinary segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$929.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
- Arkray USA, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biomerica, Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
- InBios International
- Jant Pharmacal Corporation
- Labsystems Diagnostics Oy
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Princeton BioMeditech Corporation
- Quidel Corporation
- Rapid Diagnostics Pvt., Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Runhe Biomedical Technology (Shantou) Co., Ltd.
- SA Scientific
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Zoetis, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hospitals and Clinics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Hospitals and Clinics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Hospitals and Clinics (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Home Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Home Healthcare (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Home Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Veterinary (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Veterinary (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Veterinary (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cholesterol Monitoring (Test Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Cholesterol Monitoring (Test Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cholesterol Monitoring (Test Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infectious Disease Testing (Test Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Infectious Disease Testing (Test Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Infectious Disease Testing (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Substance Abuse Testing (Test Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Substance Abuse Testing (Test Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Substance Abuse Testing (Test Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Fertility & Pregnancy Testing (Test Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Fertility & Pregnancy Testing (Test Type) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Fertility & Pregnancy Testing (Test Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Blood Glucose Testing (Test Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Blood Glucose Testing (Test Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Blood Glucose Testing (Test Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Other Test Types (Test Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Test Types (Test Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United
States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rapid
Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Japanese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Chinese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Test
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Europe in US$
Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 67: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in France by
Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Italian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Test
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Russia by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 107: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 112: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Asia-Pacific
by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 130: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rapid Medical
Diagnostic Kits: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Test Type:
2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 149: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 157: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Brazil by
Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of
Latin America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 173: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Historic Market by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rapid
Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Iranian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic
Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 201: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 215: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Africa by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
