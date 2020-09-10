Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hospitals and Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Home Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Veterinary Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Veterinary segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$929.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Arkray USA , Inc.

, Inc. Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerica, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

InBios International

Jant Pharmacal Corporation

Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

LifeScan, Inc.

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Rapid Diagnostics Pvt., Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Runhe Biomedical Technology (Shantou) Co., Ltd.

SA Scientific

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Shanghai Kehua Bio -engineering Co., Ltd.

-engineering Co., Ltd. Siemens Healthineers

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hospitals and Clinics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Hospitals and Clinics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Hospitals and Clinics (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Home Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Home Healthcare (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Home Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Veterinary (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Veterinary (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Veterinary (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cholesterol Monitoring (Test Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Cholesterol Monitoring (Test Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cholesterol Monitoring (Test Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Infectious Disease Testing (Test Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Infectious Disease Testing (Test Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Infectious Disease Testing (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Substance Abuse Testing (Test Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Substance Abuse Testing (Test Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Substance Abuse Testing (Test Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Fertility & Pregnancy Testing (Test Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Fertility & Pregnancy Testing (Test Type) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Fertility & Pregnancy Testing (Test Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Blood Glucose Testing (Test Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Blood Glucose Testing (Test Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Blood Glucose Testing (Test Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Other Test Types (Test Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Test Types (Test Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United

States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Canadian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rapid

Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Europe in US$

Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 67: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in France by

Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic

Kits: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Spanish Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Russia by

Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 101: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Asia-Pacific

by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Indian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rapid Medical

Diagnostic Kits: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic

Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Test Type:

2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 149: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Brazil by

Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of

Latin America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: The Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Historic Market by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rapid

Medical Diagnostic Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Iranian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic

Kits in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 215: Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market in Africa by

Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961119/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

