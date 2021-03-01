Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Report 2020: Market Value is Projected to Reach $23.04 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technology; By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapid medical diagnostic kits market size is predicted to reach USD 23.04 billion by 2027

Rapid medical diagnostic kits are also known as 'immediate test kits' which are designed to provide instant access to diagnose the patients or the individual with several types of diseases. The rapid medical diagnostic kits can be accessed 24/7 and help to deliver the immediate course of action during an emergency period. The rapid medical diagnostic kits are also cost-effective and easy to access anywhere.

Recent developments in the global market include the new test launches such as SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test, 2019-nCoV IgG/IgM test kit, On-Call Sure Platform, Afinion HbA1c Dx, TruQuick, etc. The launches are associated with the diagnosis of diseases such as cardiac disorder, diabetes, infectious disease, and others, which further leads to drive the market growth.

The prominent factors favoring market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. For instance, in July 2020, Bupa UK Insurance announced to launch a rapid cardiac assessment service which can be accessible at home and can perform all the diagnostic tests.

Market participants include Zoetis, ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Trinity Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.; Sight Diagnostics Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Artron Laboratories Inc.; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.; Creative Diagnostics, Becton, Danaher Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BTNX, Inc.; Cardinal Health, and bioMerieux SA among others.

For instance, in March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired a supplier of sample preparation and molecular diagnostics technologies to enhance the company's reach globally and therefore drive the market growth. This acquisition strategy by the market players has appeared to dominate a wide share of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Insights

4.1. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits - Industry snapshot

4.2. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Emergence of COVID-19

4.2.1.2. Surge in infectious diseases

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Dearth of experienced professionals

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Industry trends

5. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Professional

5.4. Over-The-Counter (OTC)

6. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment by Technology

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Agglutination

6.4. Solid Phase

6.5. Lateral Flow

6.6. Others

7. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Lipid Profile Testing

7.4. Blood Glucose Testing

7.5. Toxicology Testing

7.6. Infectious Disease Testing

7.7. Coagulation Testing

7.8. Cardiometabolic Testing

7.9. Fecal Occult Blood Testing

7.10. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

8. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment by End-Use

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Home Care

8.4. Hospitals & Clinics

8.5. Diagnostic Laboratories

9. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product/Application Benchmarking

11.4. Recent Developments

Zoetis

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Abbott Laboratories

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Sight Diagnostics Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Artron Laboratories Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Cardinal Health

bioMerieux SA

