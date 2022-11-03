Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027
Nov 03, 2022, 12:30 ET
Abstract:
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032734/?utm_source=PRN
Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rapid Microbiology Testing estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents & Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Rapid Microbiology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Consumables Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Consumables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$443.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$619.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Abbott
BD
bioMÃ©rieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Gen-Probe Inc.
Merck KGaA
Quidel Corporation
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Sysmex
Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rapid Microbiology Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reagents & Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Growth-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Growth-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Growth-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Viability-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Viability-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Viability-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular Component-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cellular Component-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular
Component-based by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nucleic Acid-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Nucleic Acid-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Nucleic Acid-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical & Biological
Drug Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care
Products Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal
Care Products Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Research Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Applications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Disease Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Clinical Disease
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Disease
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits
and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing by
Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing by
Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing by
Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug
Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care
Products Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications,
Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and
Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based,
Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
