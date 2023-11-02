Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market Set to Reach $84.18 Billion by 2030, Driven by Expanding Applications in Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Research

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomarker, By End-use (Research, Diagnostics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market size is expected to reach USD 84.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period.

Expanding potential applications of circulating rare biomarkers has created lucrative opportunities for the technology developers that are engaged in the introduction of products to support the effective and rapid collection and stabilization of these rare biomarkers specimen.

Furthermore, the emergence of liquid biopsy for cancer screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring has significantly enhanced the competition and capabilities in the market for rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization, thereby aiding in revenue growth.



Given the potential of circulating biomarkers, both as high-value therapy delivery systems and as potential diagnostics, researchers are adopting more sensitive, rapid, and flexible analytical tools. Key players are developing novel technologies and products for collection and stabilization of these rare biomarkers specimen to expand research possibilities. Despite a substantial number of advantages, there are still challenges to overcome their clinical application.



Although most of the isolation methods are highly specific and sensitive, thus far, there is lack of sufficient evidence on the use and efficacy of the products in clinical samples. This hampers the clinical use of rare biomarkers specimen because differences in analytical sensitivity between these methods play a very crucial role. However, an increase in studies on the clinical utility of these rare biomarkers specimen is anticipated to effectively address the clinical implementation-related challenges.

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market Report Highlights

Currently, cfDNA and CTCs have collectively accounted for the major revenue share in 2022

Presence of commercially approved products for clinical-use is one of the high impact rendering drivers for these segments

Circulating RNA-based biomarkers are estimated to account for the lowest market penetration owing to the absence of commercial products for clinical practice

Furthermore, isolation of circulating RNAs poses challenges with regard to the purity and quality of samples. This has hampered the revenue growth of this segment to a considerable extent

The frequent purchase rate and wide availability of commercial products has led to the large revenue share of isolation kits and reagents under exosomes/extracellular vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA segments

Relatively less usage and purchase rate along with low product penetration of blood collection tubes in this space has slowed revenue growth in this segment

Presence of approved liquid biopsy tests coupled with an exponential increase in cancer-related research programs has contributed to the dominance of the oncology segment

North America led the market owing to the presence of key biotechnology and diagnostic laboratories in U.S.

led the market owing to the presence of key biotechnology and diagnostic laboratories in U.S. Furthermore, defined regulatory structure for approval of novel assays has also contributed to the large share of this region

Some players operating in the rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market are QIAGEN; Bio-Techne Corporation; Biocept, Inc.; GILUPI GmbH; and Norgen Biotek Corp

Key players are implementing various strategies to strengthen their product portfolios and offer diverse technologically advanced isolation products across various end-use settings.

