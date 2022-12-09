Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market to Surpass $2.41 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Specialty; By Technology; By Disease Type; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare disease genetic testing market size is expected to reach USD 2,414.90 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Increasing technological advancements, including NGS and microarray, are prominent factors responsible for the market's growth. Also, the existence of Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN), an NIH-funded research network of 23 active research groups focused on the diagnosis & treatment of disorders, is anticipated to impact the industry positively. Furthermore, the decline in sequencing prices has shifted the attention to testing rare diseases, which has influenced the adoption of NGS, resulting in the market's growth.



Translational research and genomic technologies play a crucial role in accelerating the investigation and identification of new mutations, which aid in market expansion. Due to numerous translational research activities in this field, genetic testing in disease diagnostics is expected to rise rapidly throughout the projection period.



An increase in patient registry for rare diseases and development of new products to treat rare diseases are stimulating the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow as the number and quality of available registries continue to expand. So advanced data collection and interpretation technologies that can be used in clinical practices improve. An increasing number of patients undergoing disease testing, as well as increased government assistance, will fuel several new opportunities for market growth.



Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Report Highlights

Endocrine and metabolism disease witnessed the largest market share in 2021 due to the growing number of patients with Cushing's syndrome.

The next-generation sequencing segment acquires significant market share due to increasing medical acceptance of whole exome sequencing-based gene tests.

Molecular genetic test segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to advanced testing technologies such as genome sequencing, which is affordable.

Research labs & CROs accounted largest market share in 2021 due to a large number of genetic tests performed in research laboratories and CROs.

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the high prevalence of rare diseases and the abundance of registries in this region.

The publisher has segmented the rare disease genetic testing market report based on disease type, technology, specialty, end-use, and regions:

Rare Disease Genetic Testing, Disease Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Neurological disease

Immunological disorders

Hematology diseases

Endocrine and metabolism diseases

Cancer

Musculoskeletal disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Dermatological disease

Others

Rare Disease Genetic Testing, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Next-generation sequencing

Whole Exome

Whole Genome

Array Technology

PCR-based testing

FISH

Sanger Sequencing

Karyotyping

Rare Disease Genetic Testing, Specialty Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Molecular genetic tests

Chromosomal genetic tests

Biochemical genetic tests

Rare Disease Genetic Testing, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Research Lab and CROs

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Rare Disease Genetic Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Insights



5. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Technology



6. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Specialty



7. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Disease Type



8. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by End-use



9. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

3billion Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Artemis DNA

Arup Laboratories

Baylor Genetics

Centogene N.V.

Color Genomics Inc.

Coopersurgical Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Genomenon

Health Network Laboratories

Invitae Corp.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Macrogen Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Opko Health Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

PreventionGenetics

Progenity Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Realm IDX Inc.

Strand Life Sciences.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/honv0h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets