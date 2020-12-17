Global Rare Disease Studies Recruitment and Retention Report 2020: Baseline Challenges & Perspectives, Recruitment Methods, Retention Practices, Study Data

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Designing for Recruitment and Retention in Rare Disease Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Designing for Recruitment and Retention in Rare Disease Studies report takes a deep dive into two areas impacting the success of these studies: recruitment and retention. Given the importance of each rare disease patient, these activities are time-intensive and resource-heavy. We asked 125 respondents involved in these activities about the challenges they face, methods and support services used, and their perspectives and practices regarding patient-friendly alternatives to the clinical setting.



An area of a clinical study that is gaining momentum is a rare disease. The publisher acknowledges pharma's growing interest in this space. While this means opportunity for the drug development industry, the unique nature of rare disease studies is burdensome. Greater challenges are baked into rare disease studies compared to typical studies: very small patient pools, specialized protocols, difficult-to-define endpoints, often very sick patients with limited ability or time, and the predicament of high cost versus low volume.

Sponsors:

Understand the recruitment and retention challenges facing rare disease studies and how to mitigate them

Learn the practices and support services being utilized for rare disease studies, plus perspectives on unconventional methods

Explore various patient-friendly alternatives to the clinical setting and their impact on patient retention

Service Providers:

Understand the pain points associated with recruitment and retention activities in rare disease studies

Gain insight into rare disease study preferences and practices, and use this information to evaluate/market your offerings

Learn the specific support services needed by sponsors to best accommodate patients in rare disease studies

Major Topics:

Baseline Challenges & Perspectives

Recruitment Methods

Retention Practices

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Baseline Challenges & Perspectives

Primary Section Takeaways

Challenges in Finding Patients

Finding Patients: Reason for Most Challenging

Challenges in Retaining Patients

Retaining Patients: Reason for Most Challenging

Beliefs about Non-Traditional Data Collection

2. Recruitment Methods

Primary Section Takeaways

Use of Traditional vs Non-traditional

Recruitment Methods

Traditional Recruitment Channels

Non-Traditional Recruitment Channels

Identification of Patients

Use of Patient Advocacy Group

Study Assistance Provided by Patient Advocacy Group

3. Retention Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Use of Remote Screening

Remote Screening Methods

Use of Remote Patient Visits

Remote Patient Visits & Retention

Prevalence of Flexible Protocol

Data Collection Location

Impact of Flexible Protocol

Flexible Protocol & Retention

Surrogate Markers

Surrogate Markers & Retention

Fight for Clinical Endpoints versus Settle for Surrogate Measures

Use of In-Home Trial Support

Impact of In-Home Trial Support

In-Home Support & Retention

Helpful In-Home Support Service

In-Home Support & Dropout Rate

Use of Support Services

Source of Support Services

CRO/3rd Party Support Services: Performance Expectations

Respondent Comments on Performance

4. Study Data

Time Dedicated to Recruitment & Retention Activities

Activities Requiring Most Time

Studies in Therapeutic Areas

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Use of Traditional Recruitment Methods

Use of Non-Traditional Recruitment Methods

Challenges in Finding Patients

Biggest Challenge in Finding Patients

Reason for Most Challenging (Finding Patients)

Challenges in Retaining Patients

Biggest Challenge in Retaining Patients

Reason for Most Challenging (Retaining Patients)

Traditional Recruitment Channels

Most Effective Recruitment Channel - Traditional

Non-Traditional Recruitment Channels

Most Effective Recruitment Channel - Non-Traditional

Remote Patient Visits & Retention

Flexible Protocol & Retention

Study Assistance Provided by Patient Advocacy Group

Advisement by Patient Advocacy Group

Unreasonable Clinical Endpoints

Endpoint Data Submission

Surrogate Markers & Retention

Fight for Clinical Endpoints versus Settle for Surrogate Measures

In-Home Support & Retention

Indication for Most Recent Study

Patient Type, Study Location, and CRO Type

5. Respondent Demographics

Company Type

R&D Spend

CRO Size

Respondent Location

Job Level

Job Title

Primary Area of Responsibility

Involvement in Recruitment & Retention

Studies in Development Phases

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz63yd

