Global Rare Earth Elements Market Report 2023: Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Elements Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare earth elements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Lynas Corporation

Alkane Resources Ltd

Arafura Resources Ltd

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc

Iluka Resource Ltd

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

This report on global rare earth elements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global rare earth elements market by segmenting the market based on type and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the rare earth elements market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Clean Energy

Growing Demand from Emerging Technologies

Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns

Challenges

Discrepancies in supply and demand

Fluctuating prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Magnets

NiMH Batteries

Auto Catalysts

Diesel Engines

Fluid Cracking Catalyst

Phosphers

Glass

Polishing Powders

Others

by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zqxaj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets