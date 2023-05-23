Global Rare Earth Elements Market Report 2023: Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns Drives Growth

23 May, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Elements Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rare earth elements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Lynas Corporation
- Alkane Resources Ltd
- Arafura Resources Ltd
- China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd
- Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc
- Iluka Resource Ltd
- Canada Rare Earth Corporation
This report on global rare earth elements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global rare earth elements market by segmenting the market based on type and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the rare earth elements market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Demand for Clean Energy
- Growing Demand from Emerging Technologies
- Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns
Challenges
- Discrepancies in supply and demand
- Fluctuating prices
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Magnets
- NiMH Batteries
- Auto Catalysts
- Diesel Engines
- Fluid Cracking Catalyst
- Phosphers
- Glass
- Polishing Powders
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zqxaj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article