Global Rare Earth Metals Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: The Drive for More EVs and Installations of Wind Farms Poised to Deliver Lucrative Opportunities

30 Aug, 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Metals Market Size, Share, Trends, and Analysis by Product (Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, and Others), Application (Magnets, Catalysts, Polishing Powders, Batteries, and Others), Region, and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global rare earth metals market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated evaluation of 193.3 thousand tonnes in the year 2023. Anticipated to experience a steady expansion, the market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

The surging demand of rare earth metals, driven by their vital role in the development of clean and sustainable technologies, is expected to contribute to market expansion in the near term. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the growing installations of wind turbines are positioned as pivotal drivers for the growth trajectory of the rare earth metals market.

This report provides an executive-level insight into the global rare earth metals industry, offering detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030. It encompasses an analysis of market outlook, historical figures, and volume forecasts within product, application, and regional segments.

Furthermore, the report delves into the competitive landscape, examining the positioning of leading players in the rare earth metals market. Alongside this, it offers comprehensive company analysis, highlighting the market position of prominent providers within the industry.

The report also discusses the underlying assumptions that underpin our base-case forecasts, while considering potential market developments that could impact the outlook positively or negatively.

  • This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global rare earth metals market by product, application, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
  • Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions, drivers, deals, strategic initiatives and trend analysis in rare earth metals markets.
  • Detailed segmentation by product - Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Dysprosium, Samarium, and Others. Further, the report also highlights segmentation at application level - Magnets, Catalysts, Polishing Powders, Batteries, and Others.
  • The report includes 30+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.
  • The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Rare Earth Metals market.
  • The report evaluates the entire value chain of the rare earth metals market space while highlighting the key players of the industry.
  • The report offers a list of key upcoming projects bifurcated by region. In addition, the supply or production related trends are presented for key countries or regions.

Company Profiles

  • The Mosaic Co
  • KaMin LLC
  • Imerys
  • Sibelco
  • Quarzwerke GmbH
  • Thiele Kaolin Company
  • I-Minerals Inc.
  • Gypsum Resources Materials
  • Ashapura Group
  • Clariant
  • Ma'aden
  • Omya AG
  • Minerals Technologies Inc.
  • Vulcan Materials Company
  • CRH Americas Materials, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Scope and Segmentation

Chapter 3 Timeline

Chapter 4 Rare Earth Metals - Industry Trend Analysis
4.1 Rare Earth Metals - Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2 Rare Earth Metals - Sustainability and Environmental Impact
4.3 Rare Earth Metals - Market Drivers Analysis
4.4 Rare Earth Metals - Market Challenges Analysis
4.5 Technological Trends
4.6 Macroeconomic Trends
4.7 Regulatory Trends
4.8 Rare Earth Metals - Production Overview
4.9 List of Active Rare Earth Mines
4.10 List of Developing Rare Earth Mines

Chapter 5 Rare Earth Metals Segment Outlook
5.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Market - Volume Snapshot
5.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Market - By Region
5.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Market - By Product
5.4 Global Rare Earth Metals Market - By Application

Chapter 6 Rare Earth Metals Regional Outlook
6.1 Global Rare Earth Metals - Regional Deep Dive
6.2 China Rare Earth Metals Market Snapshot
6.2.1 China Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.2.2 China Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.3 Japan & Other Asia Rare Earth Metals Market Snapshot
6.3.1 Japan & Other Asia Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.3.2 Japan & Other Asia Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.4 US Rare Earth Metals Market Snapshot
6.4.1 US Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.4.2 US Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.5 Europe Rare Earth Metals Market Snapshot
6.5.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.6 Rest of the World Rare Earth Metals Market Snapshot
6.5.1 Rest of the World Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product 2020-2030 (Tonnes)
6.5.2 Rest of the World Rare Earth Metals Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application 2020-2030 (Tonnes)

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Competitors & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
7.2 Deals by Geography
7.3 List of Mining Equipment Suppliers
7.4 List of Processing Equipment Suppliers

