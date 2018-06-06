Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market 2018-2021 with Focus on the Chinese Industry Featuring 5 Global Players & 22 Chinese Companies

Rare earth permanent magnetic materials are divided into SmCo permanent magnet and NdFeB permanent magnet. NdFeB, the third-generation raw earth permanent magnetic material, has the strongest magnetic property and finds the widest application, holding over 90% market share.



Global NdFeB permanent magnet market has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years with the output for 2017 exceeding 170kt, a 78.5% upsurge over 2010, including more than 60kt of high-performance NdFeB, soaring 135.1% from 2010, well above the average growth rate of the industry. Globally, only TDK, Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical and VAC are capable of producing high-performance NdFeB permanent magnet, seizing almost 50% of the world market.



China has been the world's largest producer of rare earth permanent magnet by virtue of its rare earth resource superiority. More than 150kt of NdFeB permanent magnet or about 90% of the global total was produced in China in 2017. Despite the country's massive production capacity, most of Chinese NdFeB enterprises still focus on mid and low-end products and have not yet been strong in high-end products.



For that reason, the country has issued favorable policies such as the Guidance for the Development of New Materials Industry to facilitate the development of high-performance NdFeB. Meanwhile, emerging fields like new energy vehicle, robot and energy-saving household appliances also give an impetus to high-performance NdFeB. It is expected the country's demand for high-performance NdFeB will rise by more than 15% during 2018-2021.



Thanks to supportive policies and rising demand from downstream sectors, Chinese enterprises like Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech, Ningbo Yunsheng and Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material have increased investment in and sped up production of high-performance NdFeB over the recent years. Take Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech for example, it set up a joint venture with Hitachi Metals (holding 51% stake) in Nantong city, Jiangsu province in June 2015 to produce high-performance NdFeB for new energy vehicle (NEV). The Phase-I 2kt Project went into production in 2017, bringing annual capacity up to 18kt, still No. 1 in the Chinese market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Industrial Chain

1.3 Development Course



2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material Industry

2.1 Production

2.2 Consumption

2.3 Competitive Landscape

2.4 Patents



3 Chinese Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material Industry

3.1 Industrial Policy

3.2 Market Demand and Supply

3.3 Competitive Landscape

3.3.1 Enterprise Pattern

3.3.2 Regional Pattern

3.3.3 Product Structure

3.4 Price Trend

3.5 Status Quo of Technologies

3.5.1 Technological Achievements

3.5.2 Existing Problems



4 Upstream and Downstream of Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material in China

4.1 Rare Earth Market

4.1.1 Resources and Distribution

4.1.2 Market Demand and Supply

4.1.3 Six Groups' Integration

4.1.4 Price Trend

4.2 Applied Markets

4.2.1 Automobile/New Energy Vehicle

4.2.2 Wind Power Equipment

4.2.3 Inverter Air-conditioner

4.2.4 Energy-saving Elevator

4.2.5 Industrial Robot

4.2.6 Consumer Electronics



5 Main Global Companies

5.1 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

5.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

5.3 Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K.

5.4 Vacuumschmelze (VAC)



6 Leading Chinese Companies

6.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

6.2 Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd.

6.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

6.4 Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd (AT&M)

6.5 Zhejiang Innuovo Magnetics Co., Ltd.

6.6 Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

6.7 China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.

6.8 Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (XTC)

6.9 Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co., Ltd.

6.10 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

6.11 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd.

6.12 Sinosteel Anhui Tianyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

6.13 Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (formerly known as JPMF Guangdong Co., Ltd.)

6.14 JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd.

6.15 Jingci Material Science Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Beijing Jingci Magnet Co., Ltd.)

6.16 Shenyang General Magnetic Co., Ltd.

6.17 Others

6.17.1 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Material Inc.

6.17.2 Tianhe Magnets Co., Ltd.

6.17.3 Thinova Magnet Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Beijing Thinova Technology Co., Ltd.)

6.17.4 Jin Ke Magnetics Co., Ltd.

6.17.5 Ningbo Jinji Strong Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

6.17.6 Baotou Jinshan Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.



7 Summary and Forecast

7.1 Market

7.2 Enterprise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7g5569/global_rare_earth?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rare-earth-permanent-magnet-market-2018-2021-with-focus-on-the-chinese-industry-featuring-5-global-players--22-chinese-companies-300660906.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

