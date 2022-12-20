Global Rat Model Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rat Model Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Type, Service, Application (Toxicology, Oncology, Immunology, and Neurology & Others), End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rat Model Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The laboratory rat has been the model of choice in a number of biological areas for decades. Numerous inbred variants have been isolated, exhibiting a broad spectrum of characteristics and serving as models for a variety of human features and disorders. The mapping and genomics of the rat genome have advanced significantly during the past few decades. Numerous investigations targeted at identifying disease-causing genes through positional identification have been prompted by the availability of these data.



Numerous rat genes that underlie monogenic or complex diseases have now been identified, and astonishingly, these results have been translated to humans in a significant proportion of cases, resulting in the discovery of novel human disease genetic variants, aiding in the study of the mechanisms underlying pathological abnormalities and suggesting new therapeutic approaches. Moreover, reverse genetic techniques have been created. Several genome-editing techniques were developed to induce targeted mutations in genes whose function may thus be understood.



Market Growth Factors

An increasing number of advancements within the rat model



Multiple behavioral, as well as neurological impairments, are caused by the total deletion of the maternal UBE3A gene in a novel rat model of Angelman syndrome (AS). This model could be helpful for gaining a better understanding of AS and evaluating potential treatments. The AS model was created in rats by removing the entire maternal UBE3A gene. In addition, a rat model of AS has advantages over a mouse model because the social behavior of rats is more human-like than that of mice.



The rapid development of complex rat genome manipulation approaches



Preclinical animal models, like mice and rats, are required to predict human medication efficacy and toxicity. Rats are frequently utilized due to their genetic resemblance to humans, infinite availability, and ease of manipulation. The production of knockout rats involves inactivating/silencing or knocking out an existing gene and then replacing it with a synthetic piece of DNA, resulting in the inactivation of the gene. This results in modifications to the phenotypic traits of the rat, including its appearance, behavior, as well as other observable biochemical characteristics.



Market Restraining Factors

An increasing number of challenges and complexities in leveraging this approach



In terms of the diseases that they are used to investigate, rats are typically not the model of preference in terms of disorders connected to neoplasms, blood, and immunological function. Rats are, however, the model of choice when it comes to disorders that are associated with aging. On the other hand, they are more commonly utilized in the research of cardiovascular and metabolic illnesses, as well as the beginning stages of conditions that are connected to the brain, the digestive system, and a variety of health issues that are associated with behavior.



Scope of the Study

By Technology

CRISPR/CAS & Others

Nuclear transferase

Embryonic Stem Cell & Microinjection

By Type

Outbred

Hybrid

Knockout

Inbred

Immunodeficient

Conditioned

By Service

Breeding

Genetic testing

Cryopreservation

Re-derivation

Quarantine Depending & Others

By Application

Toxicology

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology & Others

By End-use

CROs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Inotiv, Inc.

genOway

Janvier Labs

Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

TransViragen, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models, Inc. (Biomere)

Cyagen Biosciences

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Rat Model Market by Technology



Chapter 4. Global Rat Model Market by Type



Chapter 5. Global Rat Model Market by Service



Chapter 6. Global Rat Model Market by Application



Chapter 7. Global Rat Model Market by End-use



Chapter 8. Global Rat Model Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8qqye

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets