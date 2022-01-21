Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Cocktails Market Outlook, 2025 - Growing Demand for Low-Alcoholic Flavored Drinks

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ready To Drink Cocktails Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready to drink cocktails market is projected to grow by $584.19 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored drinks and premiumization in terms of taste, quality and product packaging. The study identifies the growth of convenience products across the world as one of the prime reasons driving the ready to drink cocktails market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online

Liquor Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready to drink cocktails market vendors that include:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Brown Forman Corp.

Crook and Marker LLC.

Cutwater Spirits LLC.

Diageo PLC

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co.

SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR Co. Ltd.

Also, the ready to drink cocktails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

