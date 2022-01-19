Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market worth $85.5 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

According to the latest market intelligence research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol market size was valued at US$ 32.94 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 85.5 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Alcoholic beverages are playing an increasingly important role in the emerging global economy as the number of consumers of spirits and innovation in alcoholic brands is proliferating. The number of premixed, fruit-flavored, and spirit-based low alcoholic soft drinks and premixed cocktails has increased significantly worldwide. These products are known as alcohol-based Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs), which refers to any drink that contains an alcoholic beverage and a mixer that is retailed premixed in bottles or cans. These drinks create a "grab and go" culture similar to cans and bottles of soft drinks.

Robust demand for flavored alcoholic beverages and the adoption of low alcohol content beverages are predicted to fuel the RTD alcohol industry. The market is further driven by the consumption of RTD alcoholic beverages, including hard kombucha, hard seltzers cocktails, flavored alcoholic beverages, and wine spritzers, which have increased in developing countries because of rising disposable income, raised health consciousness, and the easy availability of international brands. Over the forecast period, the RTD Alcohol market is expected to be fueled by a Changing shift in consumption patterns towards healthier drinks across the globe. However, The Covid-19 outbreak has changed drinking habits and created immense growth opportunities for the alcohol eCommerce industry. The eCommerce business is seeing significant growth from a vast base, with online sales of beverage alcohol taking place all around the world.

The prominent players in the Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol industry include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Boston Beer Company, Manchester Drinks, Loverboy, Served hard seltzer, Wild Drum, White Claw, Carlsberg A/S, Nauti Seltzer, Oskar Blues, Truly Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, LLC, Henry Seltzer, Polar Beverages, Bon & Viv, GiG Hard Seltzer, Corona Seltzer, Founders Brewing Co., Lone River Beverage Company, MIKE'S HARD SELTZER, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Phusion Projects LLC, Sun King Brewing, Eau Pétillante Alcoolisée, Spoetzl Brewery, Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, Future/Proof, The Gambrinus Company, Jose Cuervo, NATRL Drinks, Nude Beverages, Blue Norther, Natural Light, STËLZ, Bodega Bay Drink, SAVIS Craft Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Kombrewcha, GT's, Boochcraft, KYLA (Full Sail Brewing), Flying Embers, Reed's Inc., Wild Tonic, New Holland Brewing, Unity Vibration, June Shine and Other Prominent Players.

The company's growing focus on new brand propositions, such as Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) (RTD) bottled cocktails with organic ingredients, to boost the visibility and demand for this alcoholic beverage is boosting the market demand. Moreover, New product development and the introduction of new flavors and blends of premixed drinks with innovative packaging will positively impact the market's growth.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Nov 2021 , Pure Piraña, HEINEKEN'S hard seltzer brand, announced expansion into the cruise market. The development also follows the domestic market launches in Mexico and New Zealand and the gradual rollout in several European countries, including the UK, Ireland , Portugal , and Austria , of the new hard seltzer brand

Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Regional Analysis:

North America led the market in 2021. In North America, U.S. accounted for a significant revenue share in the regional market due to the high demand for on-the-go items in various flavors. Changing consumer preferences for flavored beverages, rising demand for Hard Seltzer and the presence of several producers with large production volumes and diverse product portfolios are all projected to contribute to market expansion. For instance, in 2019, White Claw the Hard Seltzer Brand was the number one seltzer in U.S. with sales of about $1.5 billion. In Europe, The U.K. is one of the chief manufacturers and users of alcoholic beverages. The drift of low alcoholic beverage consumption has had a significant impact on the expansion of the regional RTD Alcohol market.

Moreover, the growing demand for low-alcohol, convenient alcoholic beverages has led to an increase in RTD alcoholic beverage consumption. In 2021, The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global market share in the revenue. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the projection period due to developing countries like China, Japan, and India improving the standard of living and increasing population.

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Segments

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Type

Hard Kombucha

3 to 5 % Alcohol



6 to 8 % Alcohol



Others

Hard Seltzers

1.0% to 4.9% Alcohol



5.0% to 6.9% Alcohol



Others

Cocktails and Long Drinks

Flavored Alcoholic Beverages

Hard Coffee

Hard Tea

Wine Spritzers /Coolers

Other Types

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Distribution Channel

Other

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

The Global Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Ready-to-Drinks (RTDs) Alcohol Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

