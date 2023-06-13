Global Ready to Eat Food Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $301.7+ Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

13 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready to Eat Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ready to eat food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $301.78 billion by 2030 from $207.5 billion in 2023
This report on global ready to eat food market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global ready to eat food market by segmenting the market based on product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ready to eat food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Busy Lifestyle of Working Class Consumers
- Rapid Urbanization
Challenges
- Rising Health Concerns
- Poor Sensory Properties of Ready-to-Eat Food
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- 2 Sisters Food Group (Boparan Holdings)
- ADF Foods Ltd.
- Bakkavor Foods Ltd.
- Birds Eye Ltd.
- Findus Group Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- Greencore Group Plc.
- ITC Limited
- McCain Foods
- MTR Foods Pvt Ltd. (Orkla ASA)
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Premier Foods Group Ltd.
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Meat/Poultry Based
- Cereal Based
- Fruits/Vegetable Based
- Others
by Packaging Type
- Canned
- Frozen/Chilled
- Retort
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Food Specialty Stores
- Departmental Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
