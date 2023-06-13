Global Ready to Eat Food Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $301.7+ Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready to Eat Food Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready to eat food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $301.78 billion by 2030 from $207.5 billion in 2023

This report on global ready to eat food market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ready to eat food market by segmenting the market based on product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ready to eat food market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Busy Lifestyle of Working Class Consumers

Rapid Urbanization

Challenges

Rising Health Concerns

Poor Sensory Properties of Ready-to-Eat Food

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned

2 Sisters Food Group (Boparan Holdings)

ADF Foods Ltd.

Bakkavor Foods Ltd.

Birds Eye Ltd.

Findus Group Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Greencore Group Plc.

ITC Limited

McCain Foods

MTR Foods Pvt Ltd. (Orkla ASA)

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Premier Foods Group Ltd.

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Meat/Poultry Based

Cereal Based

Fruits/Vegetable Based

Others

by Packaging Type

Canned

Frozen/Chilled

Retort

Others

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4vyjz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets