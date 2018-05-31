Global Real Estate Annual Report 2017: Player by Player Coverage of 31 Markets Across the Globe

The global battles raging in the real estate classifieds space have never been as dynamic and exciting than today. Major players around the world are in pitched battles and defining moments as they compete against each other, strive to grow, and flex their Mike DelPrete muscles against incumbents.

In the U.S., Zillow Group is in a pitched fight against the industry, centered in New York City. In its effort to monetize the listing services provided by subsidiary StreetEasy, Zillow has managed to set off quite the backlash and inspired an attempted boycott by the real estate industry's biggest players. But the battle is already tipping in Zillow's favor.

In France, the top horizontal player, leboncoin, is up against a reinforced vertical, SeLoger, after its acquisition of the No. 2 property classified site, Logic-Immo. It's ground zero for the classic horizontal vs. vertical question. Who wins?

In the U.K., competing growth strategies are center stage. Rightmove is staying super focused on doing one thing really well, while its top competitor, Zoopla, is rapidly expanding the services it offers to consumers and customers alike. After spending nearly half-a-billion pounds, is Zoopla's acquisition strategy paying off? We take a look on page XX.

And finally, in Australia, a spun-out Domain relishes the challenge to take on the dominant market leader, realestate.com.au. What sort of new resources will Domain have at its disposal, and how will it compete with a strong top player? Its strategy appears to mirror Zoopla's diversification in the U.K. How will realestate.com.au react, and what impact will it have on them?

These major stories, plus in-depth coverage of world-class product innovation at Ingatlan.com in Hungary, the rise of real estate start-up Opendoor, new technologies that are actually being used on major classified sites, and many more grace this issue.

We also look at a number of emerging real estate tech start-ups across the globe, trends in the real estate classified space, new services launched by the world's top real estate verticals, and player-by-player coverage of 31 markets across the globe. Along with Pavel Marceux and a fantastic, global team of writers, we have put together what we believe is the ultimate report on the state of the global real estate classifieds industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary The battle for New York : Zillow versus the industry Is Zillow killing the golden goose with its new Instant Offers? Rightmove and Zoopla: Different strategies, similar successes Australia -based Domain takes on the dominant market leader Schibsted faces off against Axel Springer's verticals in France Indian market: Consolidation, chaos Hungary -based Ingatlan: One of the most innovative verticals How a German giant is reacting to proptech disruption Three emerging models likely to revolutionize the industry Signal versus noise: What tech are real estate portals using? The PropertyGuru and IProperty: The battle for Southeast Asia New services global round-up Real estate start-ups Top real estate ad sites/apps by country

