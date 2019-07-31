Global Real Estate Firm Harwood International Announces New Acquisition

"Citymark will be a unique addition to the District of Harwood, increasing our total blocks to 19," said David Roehm, Executive Vice President of Harwood International. "This unparalleled location with direct access to the Katy Trail and Dallas North Tollway is a dream for both pedestrians and commuters."

The Class A building is located at 3100 McKinnon Street on a 3.7-acre site and is comprised of an 11-story office tower, four-level parking garage and 0.5-acre developable parcel with roughly 200 feet of frontage along McKinnon Street.

"These acquisitions further activate our four verticals - Asset Management & Leasing, Capital Markets, Development, and Hospitality," said Roehm. "We are targeting to acquire two to four more buildings in the next year in the Dallas market and plan to expand into other markets in the future."

The total square footage is approximately 226,000 square feet and is currently 66 percent leased. Harwood International will handle the leasing of Citymark.

"The demand for being in the District of Harwood is higher than ever, as we are 98 percent leased," said Kelly Whaley, Director of Leasing of Harwood International. "We have created a city within a city, catering to tenants, residents and patrons every day. We had to plan how to accommodate this large demand, and Citymark is instrumental in our overall strategy of expanding our District."

Harwood District has earned a Walk Score of 92, and recently opened a direct connection to the 3.5-mile Katy Trail for its tenants, residents, and visitors. New additions are Bleu Ciel, a 33-story condominium tower designed by Paris-based Jean-Michel Wilmotte and Dallas-based HDF, and the new Rolex Building designed by Tokyo-based Kengo Kuma and Dallas-based HDF.

Harwood No. 10 is the latest office development ready for occupancy. The Class AA office tower features 22 floors totaling 220,548 RSF of office and over 14,000 RSF of retail and restaurant space called La Rue Perdue. The spaces line a European-inspired cobblestone pathway creating an atmosphere that feels miles away from the office. Additional amenities include a fitness center, squash court, and golf simulator.

Harwood No. 12 was recently submitted to the city, featuring approximately 500,000 square feet of office and retail space. The tower will be the tallest in Uptown with an observation deck, sky lounge, garden amenity deck, and ground floor restaurants.

Harwood Hospitality Group, HI's hospitality division, has poured the fourth level of its 22-story boutique hotel within the District. In addition, the group is preparing to launch Latin-inspired Te Deseo in mid-August, the eighth and largest concept within the collection.

Tenants in the District of Harwood are in walking distance to the city's most notable attractions including the American Airlines Center, Dallas Arts District, Dolce Riviera, The Grove at Harwood, Happiest Hour, Katy Trail, Magnolias: Sous Le Pont, Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens, Mercat Bistro, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, and The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection.

About Harwood International

Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets including Beverly Hills, Dallas, Geneva, London's West End, Paris, and Zurich. Harwood is organized by four verticals: Asset Management & Leasing, Capital Markets, Development, and Hospitality. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.

Harwood International is best known for transforming the Uptown Dallas neighborhood into the acclaimed District of Harwood featuring premier class AA office, luxury residential, and retail space set within a park-like campus with gardens and art-filled lobbies. The 19-city block District will continue to grow to include over $4 billion in office, retail and residential development.

Harwood International's leadership is based on its world-class experience, name-brand architecture, exacting finishes and a focus on energy efficiency and green space. The company has received numerous design and community awards, including recognition by ENR for the Best Office Project in the World for its Rolex Building.

