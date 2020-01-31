Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market is Expected to Reach US$ 444.68 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 8.2% Over the Forecast Period due to Increasing Benefits Associated With Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Technologies, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment management solutions are designed to help investors to recognize, manage, and communicate the performance and risks of assets and related investments. The software offers an alternative to spending time, pursuing data and manually creating reports. Due to this the fund managers, owners and operators focus on maximizing performance instead of data related activities. The investment managers use AI and data analytics to manage risks and complexities more effectively. There is much more data available today than traditionally, new forms of analytics solutions backed by artificial intelligence help the investment managers to harness range of data to make decisions fast and more accurate. AI and machine learning use this data to improve efficiency, predicting future scenarios and automating the tasks.

The institutional investor's leverages data analytics and AI across key steps in the investment cycle, from deal sourcing to portfolio management to risk management. This technology helps increase efficiency and effectiveness of the operational processes. Advanced data analytics helps the investors to understand the source of risk from asset level to macroeconomic and regulatory level. These helps the investors in formulating strategies and draft appropriate mitigation measures. The analytics solution helps the investor in decoding the historical relationships between several variables across the Real Estate Investment Management Software market and forecast potential portfolio risks. The real estate investors utilizing investor portals obtain deep analysis of assets and wealth in order to undertake the right investments. Such a trend has aided the market in recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

Currently, a few companies have incorporated AI in real estate investment software. For instance, eVest Technology offers a capital raising & investment management software suite utilizing artificial intelligence. Software developers have incorporated real-time analytics in their software that keeps the end-users well-informed about their property's current status and the changing market dynamics. For instance, Privy, the investment software in the market is working by downloading data from a multiple listing service and then using its proprietary algorithm to sort and identify the best investment deals on the market. The software also tracks investor activity and provides real-time information for making decisions

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of real estate investment management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global real estate investment management software market is expected to reach US$ 444.68 million by 2027, as there are numerous benefits of data analytics and AI in the real estate investment management market.

by 2027, as there are numerous benefits of data analytics and AI in the real estate investment management market. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud based and on premise. Cloud based segment is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. The organizations mostly opt cloud based solutions as the whole software is managed and maintained by the vendor. Small and medium size organizations opt for cloud based software as the task of implementing, maintaining and security is done by the vendors of the software.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rising need for investment tracking and portfolio management in the region.

region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rising need for investment tracking and portfolio management in the region. Some of the players operating in the real estate investment management software are Altus Group Limited (ARGUS), CBRE Group, Inc., CoStar Realty Information Inc., MRI Software LLC, Real Capital Analytics, Inc., VTS, Reis, Inc., ROCKPORT PA , LLC, Situs, Yardi Systems, Inc., amongst others.

Real Estate Investment Management Software Market:

By End Users

Institutional Investors

Private Equity Firms



Insurance Companies



Commercial and Investment Banks



REITs



Other Institutional Investors

Real Estate Developers

By Deployment Model

Cloud Based



On- Premise

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

