Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Report Ranks QTS #1 Among Data Centers Globally for ESG Initiatives

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) report has ranked QTS #1 among data centers globally for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and leadership.

GRESB validates, scores and benchmarks ESG performance data, providing business intelligence and engagement tools to investors and managers. The 2019 GRESB report and scorecard for QTS can be accessed here.

QTS' #1 ranking among global data center peers demonstrates the Company's continued leadership in its commitment to world-class ESG initiatives. QTS has committed and invested in sustainability best practices that are impactful, achievable and ultimately have set the standard for the data center industry.

In the larger peer group that extends beyond data centers to include a variety of industries QTS ranked #8 overall, scoring particularly high in several areas including 100% in Management, 96% in Policy & Disclosure and 96% In Monitoring & EMS.

Knowing that transparency is fundamental to accountability, QTS has committed to publicly report on ESG goals and metrics. To support this, QTS published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report - a first for the Company and one of the first in the data center industry.

"QTS is proud to receive this outstanding recognition for our pursuit of ESG excellence," said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO, QTS. "Our focus on sustainability, community volunteerism and corporate governance remains central to QTS' core values and we will continue to hold ourselves accountable through a dedication to transparency and data-backed performance."

"We are pleased to have achieved a #1 ranking among data centers globally in our first GRESB assessment," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "As an industry, data centers have a responsibility to protect the environment through our infrastructure development and power procurement initiatives and QTS is proud to take a leadership role in that effort."

GRESB was launched in 2009 by a group of large pension funds who wanted to have access to comparable and reliable data on the ESG performance of their investments. In the intervening years, GRESB has grown to become the leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. Their ESG data and benchmarks now cover $4.5 trillion in real estate and infrastructure value and are used by more than 100 institutional investors to make decisions that are leading to a more sustainable real asset industry.

