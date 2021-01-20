Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Markets 2020-2026: Focus on UWB, ZigBee, RFID, Infrared, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, GPS
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is expected to reach $11.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Real-time location systems (RTLS) are used to detect and track the geographical position of people and objects in real-time. This system consists of a tag that is attached to objects or individuals and the signals conveyed from this tag are analyzed for an unchanging point of reference, which helps in finding the exact location.
Factors such as the surge in adoption of business analytics solutions, the proliferation of smartphones, and increasing popularity of ultra-wideband technology are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the end-user, the education segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns about the security and safety of students and faculty at educational premises.
The key vendors mentioned are Lockheed Martin Corporation, GE Healthcare, RF Technologies, Savi Technology, IBM, Plus Location Systems, Axcess International, CenTrak, Zebra Technologies Corp, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, TeleTracking Technologies Inc, DecaWave Limited, and Ubisense Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Offering
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Services
5.4 Software
6 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ultra-wideband (UWB)
6.3 ZigBee
6.4 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
6.5 Infrared (IR)
6.6 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
6.7 Wi-Fi
6.8 Ultrasound
6.9 Global Positioning System
7 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Access Control & Security
7.3 Workflow & Process Automation
7.4 Visualization & Mapping
7.5 Personnel/Staff Locating & Monitoring
7.6 Personnel Tracking
7.7 Vehicle/Fleet Tracking
7.8 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management
7.9 Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse Management & Monitoring
7.10 Environmental Monitoring
7.11 Patients Activity Tracking
7.12 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility
7.13 Shipping Containers Tracking
7.14 Work in Progress Tracking
7.15 Postal & Courier Services
8 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing & Processing
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Retail
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Oil & Gas
8.7 Mining
8.8 Government & Defence
8.9 Personal Security
8.10 Transportation & Logistics
8.11 Sports & Entertainment
8.12 Education
9 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.2 GE Healthcare
11.3 RF Technologies
11.4 Savi Technology
11.5 IBM
11.6 Plus Location Systems
11.7 Axcess International
11.8 CenTrak
11.9 Zebra Technologies Corp
11.10 Sonitor Technologies
11.11 Versus Technology Inc
11.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
11.13 TeleTracking Technologies Inc
11.14 DecaWave Limited
11.15 Ubisense Ltd
