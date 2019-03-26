Global Real-time Payments Market 2016-2026 by Payment Type, Offerings, Deployment Model, End-Use Vertical & Geography

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Real-time Payments Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real-time payments market was valued at US$ 6.24 Bn in 2017 and are likely to witness steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Real-time payments help financial institutions, consumers, merchants, and society by providing superior visibility into payments, enabling better cash management and by helping businesses to better manage their day-to-day operations by improving liquidity. Faster and near real-time payments are catching on across the globe. Technological advancements in mobile technology and high-speed internet networks have changed the way consumers interact with services and are boosting the demand for speed in the interbank systems. As a result, increasing proliferation of smart devices is one of the major factor driving the rapid adoption of real-time payments worldwide.

The global real-time payments market, based on end-user vertical was led by the retail & e-commerce sector in 2017. Real-time payments are presenting retailers and e-commerce businesses with an opportunity to serve, win, and retain their customers through more efficient, secure and engaging commerce experiences. A large number of retailers have already adopted real-time payments processing as a replacement for payment cards.

Further, based on geography, Asia Pacific dominated the real-time payments market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the increasing rate of digitalization and the growing shift towards going cashless.

The real-time payments players are adopting several strategies to thrive in the competitive market environment. Partnerships remain the most significant strategies that are been adopted by these key players to gain an edge over others.

For instance, in August 2018, ACI Worldwide, one of the leading provider of banking solutions and real-time electronic payments entered into a partnership with SPAN Enterprises, a cloud-based software company. SPAN enterprises partnered with ACI Worldwide to improve the payments and customer experience in the transportation industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Real-time Payments Market

2.2. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Payment Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Offerings, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Real-time Payments Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Real-time Payments Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Payment Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Person-to-Person (P2P)

4.3. Person-to-Business (P2B)

4.4. Business-to-Person (B2P)

4.5. Others (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), etc.)



5. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Offerings, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.3. Services



6. Global Real-time Payments Market, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-premise

6.3. Cloud



7. Global Real-time Payments Market, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.4. IT & Telecom

7.5. Retail & E-commerce

7.6. Government

7.7. Energy & Utilities

7.8. Others (Media & Entertainment, Transport, Education, Manufacturing, etc.)



8. North America Real-time Payments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America Real-time Payments Market Value, by Payment Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.3. North America Real-time Payments Market Value, by Offerings, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.4. North America Real-time Payments Market Value, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.5. North America Real-time Payments Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.6. North America Real-time Payments Market Value, by Region/Country, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.6.2. U.S.



9. Europe Real-time Payments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. Europe Real-time Payments Market Value, by Payment Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.3. Europe Real-time Payments Market Value, by Offerings, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.4. Europe Real-time Payments Market Value, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.5. Europe Real-time Payments Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.6. Europe Real-time Payments Market Value, by Region/Country, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.6.1. Market Analysis

9.6.2. U.K.

9.6.3. Germany

9.6.4. France

9.6.5. Rest of Europe



10. Asia Pacific Real-time Payments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10.1. Overview

10.2. Asia Pacific Real-time Payments Market Value, by Payment Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10.3. Asia Pacific Real-time Payments Market Value, by Offerings, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10.4. Asia Pacific Real-time Payments Market Value, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10.5. Asia Pacific Real-time Payments Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10.6. Asia Pacific Real-time Payments Market Value, by Region/Country, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10.6.1. Market Analysis

10.6.2. Japan

10.6.3. China

10.6.4. India

10.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



11. Rest of the World Real-time Payments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11.1. Overview

11.2. Rest of the World Real-time Payments Market Value, by Payment Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11.3. Rest of the World Real-time Payments Market Value, by Offerings, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11.4. Rest of the World Real-time Payments Market Value, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11.5. Rest of the World Real-time Payments Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11.6. Rest of the World Real-time Payments Market Value, by Region, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. ACI Worldwide, Inc.

12.2. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

12.3. Fiserv, Inc.

12.4. MasterCard Incorporated

12.5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.

12.6. Visa Inc.

12.7. Apple Inc.

12.8. Ant Financial Services Group (Alipay)

12.9. Temenos AG

12.10. Wirecard AG

12.11. Global Payments Inc.

12.12. Capegemini

12.13. IntegraPay

12.14. Obapay

12.15. Ripple

12.16. Pelican

12.17. Finastra

12.18. Nets A/S

12.19. Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

12.20. Stripe

12.21. Paytm

12.22. Google Pay



