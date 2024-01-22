Global Rear-view Mirror Market Trends Analysis Report 2023: Smart Rear-View Mirrors Capture Over 70% of Market Revenue in 2022 - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rear-view Mirror Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Feature Type ( Auto-Dimming, Automatic Folding), Mounting Location, Product Type, Type, Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rear-view mirror market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing demand for luxury vehicles, coupled with the growing demand for enhanced comfort, is anticipated to drive market growth. Automotive OEMs are focused on integrating advanced safety features in rear-view mirrors to improve visibility and reduce accidents. The rapid rate of advancements in product features is anticipated to work in favor of market growth.



The rising demand for luxury vehicles, thanks to the increased spending capacity of consumers, especially in developing economies such as China and India, is also driving the market. According to the China Automobile Dealers Association, luxury car dealers sold 277,000 units in April 2020, an increase of 11.1% compared to the same time in 2019. Furthermore, the introduction of an increasing number of luxury Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) is also expected to help the market expand at a promising pace over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had a severe and swift impact on the global automotive industry. The overall automotive production volumes declined globally on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to the decrease in production volumes in North America and Europe, among other regions. According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeursd' Automobiles (OICA), global automobile production dropped by more than 15% in 2020 as compared to 2019 to 77.6 million units.



The Asia Pacific regional market captured around 50% of the overall rear-view mirror demand in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about technological advancements and the increasing spending capacity of customers are working in favor of the region's automotive industry.

Furthermore, the increase in demand for luxury vehicles in India and the easy availability of new and replacement automotive parts are also driving the market in the region. Moreover, the Make In India campaign is expected to draw substantial investment in the country's automotive sector, which boasts benefits such as low-cost labor and cheaper raw materials.



Rear-view Mirror Market Report Highlights

In terms of feature type, the heating function segment emerged as a dominant segment in 2022. The segment is anticipated to exceed USD 5 billion by the end of the forecast period

by the end of the forecast period The door-mounted segment emerged as the largest segment in 2022 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period

The smart rear-view mirror segment accounted for over 70% of the overall revenue share in 2022. The segment is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

In terms of type, the interior mirror segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to an anticipated increase in sales of high-end premium vehicles and other passenger vehicles such as SUVs

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger car segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030

The Asia Pacific market held the largest market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles in India , China , and Japan

Company Profiles

Continental AG

Murakami Corporation

VALEO

TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD.

SL Corporation.

Ishizaki Holdings

GENTEX CORPORATION

Ficosa Internacional SA

Magna International Inc.

Mitsuba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Rear-view Mirror Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Rear-view Mirror Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Rear-view Mirror: Feature Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Rear-view Mirror Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Rear-view Mirror Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Auto-Dimming

4.4. Blind Sport Detection

4.5. Automatic Folding

4.6. Heating Function



Chapter 5. Rear-view Mirror: Mounting Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Rear-view Mirror Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Rear-view Mirror Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Door Mounted

5.4. Body Mounted



Chapter 6. Rear-view Mirror Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Rear-view Mirror Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Rear-view Mirror Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Smart Rear-View Mirror

6.4. Conventional Rear-View Mirror



Chapter 7. Rear-view Mirror Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Rear-view Mirror Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Rear-view Mirror Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Exterior Mirror

7.4. Interior Mirror



Chapter 8. Rear-view Mirror Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Rear-view Mirror Market: Key Takeaways

8.2. Rear-view Mirror Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.3. Passenger Car

8.4. Commercial Vehicle



Chapter 9. Rear-view Mirror Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Outlook

9.2. Rear-view Mirror Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Market Participant Categorization

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Financial performance

10.2.3. Product benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57z81n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets