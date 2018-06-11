Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Rechargeable Batteries in US$ Thousand by the following Battery Chemistries: Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium Ion.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92504



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 127 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Battery Technology Inc.

- Beckett Energy Systems

- BYD Company Ltd.

- Duracell Inc.

- EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

- Energizer Holdings, Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92504



RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES MCP-1074 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Rechargeable Batteries

Types of Rechargeable Batteries

Nickel-Cadmium

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Lithium-Ion



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Quick Primer

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Demographic Trends

Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Table 3: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale Opportunities

Table 4: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth

Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery Market Buoyant

Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments

Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments

Table 5: Investments in Li-ion Battery Production by Company: 2009-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium Industry

Table 6: Global Lithium Market by End-Use Application: 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lithium Batteries - Undeterred Growth

Table 7: Global Market for Li-ion Battery by End-Use Sector (2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Automotive, Consumer, Industrial/ESS, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World

LiB Prices to Soften

Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries

Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry

Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow

Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications

Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow

NiCd Battery Demand on Decline

Table 8: World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NiMH - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Table 9: World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players

Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat

Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest Battery Chemistries

Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries - Set to Create a Revolution

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) - A Threat to Li-Ion Battery

Asia-Pacific - Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production

Advanced Batteries Sector - An Overview



3. OVERVIEW OF KEY END APPLICATION MARKETS

Consumer LiB Market: High-End IT Products to Drive Future Growth

Table 10: World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Consumer Li-ion Rechargeable Battery Market (2018E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Battery Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Communication Solutions: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries

Smartphones: A Lucrative Market

Table 12: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers

Table 13: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops, and Tablets in Million Units for Years 2014, 2017E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Home Appliance-Bound LiB to Register Lackluster Growth

Table 14: Global Production Volume of Home Appliance-Use LiB (in Billion Units) for Years 2012 through 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Sector Extends Huge Opportunities for Rechargeable Batteries

Table 15: World Automotive Industry (2018 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales of Vehicles by Fuel Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Worldwide Electric Vehicles Market (2017E): Percentage Share of Unit Sales by Vehicle Class - Light Duty and Heavy Duty (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Eco-Friendly Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-Capacity Batteries

EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries

Comparison of Different Parameters for Electricity Powered Vehicles

Table 17: Global EV-Use Li-Ion Battery Supply Trends

Triumphs and Failures of Battery Breakthroughs for Electric Cars

New Battery Chemistries for E-Vehicles

Table 18: Projected Sales Growth of PHEVs & HEVs Spurs R&D Interest in New Battery Chemistries: Breakdown of Global Sales of HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and PHEVs (Plug-In HEVs) (in Million Units) for Year 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Electric Powertrain System - Making the Electric Vehicles a Feasible Option

Automotive Sector Demand More of Large-Format Lithium Batteries

Cathode - A Vital Component of Automotive-Grade Lithium-Ion Battery

Electric Vehicle Battery Business Prospects Tied to Electric Transportation & Clean Mobility Markets

Geographical Footprints - A Core Factor for Lithium-Ion Battery Players

Government Subsidies to Drive Both Long- and Short-Term Changes

More Weight Advantage with Sodium Based Batteries for Electric Cars but Challenges Persist

Manufacturers Face Difficulties

Batteries Powering Smart Electricity Grid Systems - A Complementary Review

Lithium-Ion Chemistry Dominates Battery Grid Energy Storage

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies

Table 19: Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Research Ongoing for Developing Cheaper Batteries for Grid Electricity Storage

Plunging Battery Costs Improve Prospects for Energy Storage

Competitive Landscape

Select Companies and their Technologies in Use for Large Scale Grid Energy Storage

Li-ion Battery Manufacturers Offer Varied Solutions for Grid Applications

Snapshot Profiles of Select Energy Storage Companies Worldwide

Electrovaya

Green Charge Networks

LG Chem

NEC Corporation

NRG Energy

Seeo

Siemens

Solar Grid Storage

SolarCity and Tesla

Younicos

LG Chem - the Global Leader in ESS Battery Market

LG Chem's ESS Battery Supply Contracts: 2010-2013

New Battery Chemistries Key to Growth of UPS Systems

Table 20: Global UPS Systems Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer, Datacenters, Enterprise IT, Infrastructure and Telecom (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Making Mark in Armed Forces Applications



4. TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS

Probable Battery Technology Trends of Future

Battery Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Battery-Capacity Boosting Technologies: A Research Focus

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

Biofuel Cell: Will it Sound a Death Knell for Traditional Rechargeable Batteries?

Li-Ion Polymer Batteries Getting Thinner

Metal-Air Batteries: A Latest Development

Primary Concerns Associated with Metal-Air Batteries

Sodium and NiCl Electrodes - Breakthrough in Rechargeable Battery Technology

Novel Electrode Material to Enable Rechargeable Sodium Batteries

The Search for Water-Based Battery Nears a Breakthrough

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust

Aluminum-Air Batteries Poised to Gain Ground

Nanotechnology - Making its Impact in a Slow Fashion

Eutectic Alloys Enhance Energy Efficiency in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Indium Coatings on Lithium Anodes Deliver Greater Stability

LiFePO4 and LTO Batteries for Storage Applications

Advantages of LTO and LiFePO4 Batteries

Disadvantages of LTO and LiFePO4 Batteries

3D Printed Lithium-Ion Micro Batteries

Rechargeable Molten Air Batteries

Flow-Battery Systems to Instantly Recharge Batteries



5. INNOVATIONS/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Battery Innovations by Start-ups, Scientists and End-User Companies

Existing and Upcoming Battery Chemistries

Unique/Niche Technologies at Work

Fast Charging Batteries and Advancements in the Area of Charge Cycles

Other Key Developments in Rechargeable Battery Technology Space

Graphene in Place of Graphite in Next-Gen Rechargeable Batteries for Smartphones and Tablets

Optimizing Structure of Anode for Improving Performance of Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries

Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries

CoinPower Batteries Developed by VARTA Microbattery Ideal for Miniature Consumer Devices

Solar, Wind and Hydro Power Charging Technologies to Rule the Future

Select Innovations in Battery Chargers Space



6. GLOBAL COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Korean Companies Gain Share in Secondary Battery Market

Competition in Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Patents Become Key Differentiator

Table 21: World Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Laminate Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

IT-Use Li-Ion Battery Market

Table 24: Global Small-Size Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Players (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Global IT-Use LiB Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Cell Format (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Global IT-Use LiB Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Leading AA and AAA Rechargeable Batteries

Automotive Battery Market

Table 27: Leading xEV Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers Worldwide (2015 and 2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Electrical Energy (GwH) Produced by Leading Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Materials Scenario

Table 28: Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Cost by Raw Material Component (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cathode

Separator

Table 29: Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Market

Li-Ion Battery Materials Market, High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants

Global Major LiB Materials Makers



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Battery - Device Maker's Need

Types of Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Carbon-Zinc (LeClanche) Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Magnesium Batteries

Mercury Batteries

Silver Batteries

Thermal Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Background

Terms Associated with Rechargeable Batteries

Energy Density

Discharge Rate

Memory Effect

Cycle Life

Types of Rechargeable Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries - Characteristics

Nickel-Cadmium

Nickel-Zinc

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Nickel Metal Hydride and Nickel Cadmium - A Comparison

Lead Acid

Types of Lead-acid Batteries and Major Applications

Lithium-Ion

Types of Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Batteries

Li-ion Batteries - The Advantages and Disadvantages

Lithium-Polymer

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Batteries: Highly Economical and Eco-Friendly Battery Option

Table 30: LiFePO4 Battery Vs. Other Lithium Base Batteries

Li-Ion Battery Materials

Table 31: Cost Proportion by Li-Ion Battery Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance

Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages

Table 32: Global Li-ion Cathode Materials Market (2017E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2018 & 2024): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2018E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Waste from Rechargeable Batteries

Toxic Content in Rechargeable Batteries

NiCd and NiMH Batteries Market - What Next?

Li-Ion and Li-Ion Polymer are Here, Nickel Beware

Rechargeable Consumer Battery - Key Features

Battery Longevity

Chargers

Rechargeable Batteries Packages

What is Expected from Rechargeable Batteries?

More Run Time, Less Energy Drainage

Higher Capacity for Lesser Price

Elimination of Memory Effect

Increased Stand-by or Talk Time

Miniature Battery and Cell Packs



8. RAW MATERIALS - AN OVERVIEW

Nickel

Nickel at a Glance

Application Areas

Nickel Metal Hydride Cells

Advantages of Nickel-Metal Hydride Cells

Ni-MH Battery Technology Considered Best for Stationary Applications

Cadmium

Physical Properties of Cadmium

Key Applications

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Cadmium Pigments

Cadmium Coatings

Cadmium Stabilizers

Alloys and Other Uses

Toxicity Issues

How Does Cadmium Get Into the Body?

How Does Cadmium Affect Health?

Table 35: Sources of Human Exposure to Cadmium - Phosphate Fertilizers, Fossil Fuel Combustion, Iron and Steel, Natural, Non-Ferrous, Cement, Cadmium Applications, and Incineration (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cadmium Exposure: Effects on Human Health

Acute Health Problems

Metal Fume Fever

Acute Respiratory Effects

Gastrointestinal Effects

Chronic Respiratory Effects

Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis)

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Olfactory Impairment

Kidney Effects

Tubular Proteinuria

Glomerular Dysfunction

Chronic Renal Failure

Kidney Stones

Skeletal Effects

Osteomalacia

Osteoporosis

Cancer

Pulmonary Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

Other Effects

Lithium

Product Profile

Global Battery Boom Offers Major Boost to Lithium Mining Industry

Lithium at a Glance

Table 36: World Lithium Reserves by Select Leading Countries (2018E): Reserves in Thousand Tons for Chile, China, Australia, Argentina, and Portugal (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Production of Lithium (2016 & 2017): Production (in '000 Tons) by Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Lithium Market by Leading Suppliers (2017E): Volume Market Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lithium: End-Use Markets

Lithium Content by Weight Across End-Use Applications - Smartphones, Tablets, Notebooks, Power Tools, HEV, PEV / BEV, and ESS / Grid

Cathode Materials

Lithium, Graphite and Cobalt Production - An Overview

Lithium

Graphite

Cobalt

Scarce Cobalt Reserves Sparks Explorations Worldwide



9. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Streamlight® Launches ProTac® HL 5-X USB Rechargeable System

Streamlight® Introduces Streamlight® 18650 USB Lithium Ion Battery with USB Port

Streamlight® Releases ProTac® HPL USB

Sion Power® Launches Licerion® Rechargeable Lithium Battery

Reolink Launches New Reolink Argus™ 2 Wire-Free Rechargeable Battery

Sonic Introduces Enchant MiniRITE with Zpower Rechargeable Battery System

Streamlight® Introduces Four Rechargeable Tactical Light Systems

Streamlight® Launches Stylus Pro® COB USB Rechargeable Work Light

Samson Launches XP108w Rechargeable, Portable PA Speaker

Streamlight® Introduces MicroStream® USB

Streamlight® Introduces Dualie® Rechargeable Magnet

Streamlight® Introduces Vulcan® 180 Rechargeable Lantern

SAIT Develops Graphene Ball

TDK Corporation Launches CeraCharge™

Oculu Partners with Insignia to Release Charging Station for Touch Controllers

Epsilor Launches Lithium Rechargeable 6T Battery Product Line

GN Hearing Introduces Rechargeable Battery Solution for ReSound LiNX 3D Hearing Aids

IKEA Introduces LADDA Range Batteries and VINNINGE Portable Charger

Fujitsu Develops Cathode Material for Lithium Iron Phosphate Rechargeable Batteries

Streamlight® Launches ProTac HL® USB Headlamp USB Rechargeable Solution

Toshiba Launches SIP Series of SCiB™ Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries

FDK and Fujitsu Develop Lithium Cobalt Pyrophosphate Cathode Material

GS Yuasa Technology Develops Space Use High-Performance Lithium-Ion Batteries

ZPower to Introduce Hearing Aid's Rechargeable System at HLAA 2016 Convention

ZPower to Feature Rechargeable System for Hearing Aids at AHAA 2016 Annual Convention

Energizer Releases First Rechargeable Batteries Containing Recyclable Cells



10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Energizer to Acquire Spectrum Brands' Battery and lighting Products Business

Maxell to Acquire Specialty Business within Industrial Batteries & Power Sources Business of GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Lithium Werks Acquires Valence Technology, Inc.

Umicore to Expand Cathode Production Capacity

GTCR to Acquire EaglePicher Technologies

GS Yuasa to Construct New Plant for Lithium-ion Batteries in Hungary

Skylar Resources Selects Saft's Intensium® Max Li-ion Containerized Energy Storage System

Murata Manufacturing Acquires Sony Group's Battery Business

EnZinc and the U.S. Naval Research Lab Enters into a Commercial Licensing Agreement for Batteries

GSR Capital Announces $1 Billion Deal for Nissan Battery Unit

High Road Capital Partners Acquires Storage Battery Systems

Saft Signs Contract with Rolls-Royce Marine to Supply Seanergy® Marine Li-ion Battery Systems

EaglePicher Technologies Acquires Lithiumstart

The Home Depot® Recycles Million Pounds of Rechargeable Batteries through Call2Recycle Program

Orbital ATK Selects EaglePicher Technologies to Design and Manufacture Battery to Power (JPSS)-2 Spacecraft

RTE Selects Saft's Intensium® Flex Battery System for Smart Substation Backup Power

Volkswagen to Sign Contracts with Cobalt Producers

Total Acquires Saft Groupe

P&G Transfers Duracell Business to Berkshire Hathaway

Workhorse Group Signs Agreement with Panasonic for Supply of "18650" Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries for Medium-Duty Trucks

Valence Technology and EaglePicher Sign Strategic Alliance for Technology License and Future Supply Considerations

Hitachi Maxell and Kopin Enter into Agreement to Manufacture High-Capacity Lithium Ion Batteries

Saft Signs Two-Year Contract with Team Leidos, the Delivery Partner of UK MOD, for Supply of Specialized Military Batteries

Saft Wins Contract from Rolls Royce Marine for Supply of Seanergy® Battery System

GS Yuasa to Supply Lithium-Ion Battery System to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries for Driving Port AGVs

Saft Establishes New Advanced Technology Facility in China to Meet Increasing Asian Demand



11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Battery Technology Inc. (USA)

Beckett Energy Systems (USA)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Duracell Inc. (USA)

EaglePicher Technologies, LLC (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)

Eveready Industries India Ltd. (India)

FDK Corporation (Japan)

GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Highpower International Inc. (China)

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Saft Groupe S.A. (France)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany)

TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc. (China)

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ultralife Corporation (USA)



12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review For Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nickel-Cadmium Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Nickel-Cadmium Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Nickel-Cadmium Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nickel-Metal Hydride Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Nickel-Metal Hydride Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Nickel-Metal Hydride Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rechargeable Batteries Market - An Overview

Rechargeable Batteries Continue to Outpace Primary Batteries

Demand for Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries to Accelerate

US Passenger Cars Market: Comparison of Average CO2e Emission by Vehicle Type

Select Li-ion Powered Automobiles Launched in Recent Past

US Navy Develops Innovative Rechargeable Battery

New Technology to Enable Non-Combustible, Fast-Charging Batteries

Increasing Energy Storage Projects Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities - A Complementary Review

Key Energy Storage Initiatives

Power Outages Offer a Perennial Business Case for UPS

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: US Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 54: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Canadian Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 57: Japanese Rechargeable Battery Production by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit and Value Production by Battery Type for Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NEDO's RISING Project to Spur Growth in Rechargeable Battery Market

Lithium-ion Battery Market - An Insight

Japan Faces Challenges from other Asian Countries

Li-Ion Battery Materials Market

Overview of Select Leading LiB Material Makers in Japan

Manufacturers to Boost Production of Materials for Li-ion Batteries

Japan: An Attractive Market for Grid Energy Storage

Trade Scenario

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Ion Polymer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Ion Polymer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Revised 'Battery Directive' Prohibits the Use of NiCd Batteries in Power Tools

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: French Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: French 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: German Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel- Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Italy Leads Battery Technology Deployment in Europe for Grid Energy Storage

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Italian Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nexeon Develops Li-ion Battery with Silicon Anodes

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: UK 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 79: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Spanish Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 82: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Russian Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel- Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Battery-Based Grid Energy Storage - A Complementary Brief Review

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Systems Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid Battery, Lithium ion Battery, Molten Salt Battery, and Other Batteries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China - A Major Force in the Asia-Pacific Battery Market

Li-Ion Battery Industry Shows Great Potential

Table 95: Chinese Mobile Phone Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Cathode Chemistry (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Co, Li-(NiCoMn)O2 and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese Notebook PC Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Cathode Chemistry (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Co, Li-(NiCoMn)O2, Li-Mn and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Chinese Consumer Electronics Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Cathode Chemistry (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-Co, Li-Mn, Li-FePO4, Li-(NiCoMn)O2 and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Chinese HEV/EV Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Cathode Chemistry (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-FePO4, Li-Mn, Li-(NiCoMn)O2 and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Chinese E-Bikes-Related Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Cathode Chemistry (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Li-FePO4, Li-(NiCoMn)O2, Li-Mn and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Li-ion Battery Separator Suppliers Market

Table 100: Chinese Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2017E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LiFePO4 Batteries Growing Dominance in Telecom Sector

Manufacturers See Increased Opportunities

HEV Rechargeable Battery Market to Witness Growth

Global Battery Production Dominated by China

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Chinese Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight into Rechargeable Batteries Market in India

Challenges and Opportunities

Changing Times in Energy Storage Batteries Market of India

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Ion Polymer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Indian Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Rechargeable Battery Market by Application

Leading Korean Battery and Charger Manufacturers and Their Key Business

Table 107: Korean Cylindrical Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Notebook PCs, Power Tools, E-Bike and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Device Rechargeable Batteries Drive Market Growth

Table 108: Korean Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Handsets, Notebook PCs, Power Tools, Digital Camera, Tablet PCs and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Korean Rechargeable Battery Makers Keen on Material Localization

Leading Korean Battery Equipment and Parts Manufacturers and Their Key Business

South Korean Researchers Develop Novel Method for Solid Lithium-Electrolyte Preparation

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: South Korean Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 115: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Ion Polymer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing UPS Demand to Drive Rechargeable Battery Chemistry Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 118: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Latin American Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 124: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Brazilian Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel- Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 127: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Ion Polymer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Rechargeable Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium-Ion Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 127 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 144) The United States (39) Canada (5) Japan (16) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (8) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (61) Middle East (1) Africa (2)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92504



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rechargeable-batteries-industry-300664263.html