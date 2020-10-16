Global Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Market By Structure, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Market size is expected to reach $177.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Lithium-ion polymer battery is a type of rechargeable battery that consists of a packaged pouch framework having lithium-ion. The lithium ions alter over negative terminals to positive anodes when the battery is being utilized and also when the battery is being charged. The batteries are very lightweight because of the packaging or pouch-like design. They are constituents of consumer gadgets electronics, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), PCs, electric vehicles (EV), and digital cameras. The marginal size of the battery and the effectiveness of its work has primarily served to boost its demand in the market.



The market is mainly driven by increasing demand for rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery in both electric vehicles and grid storage because it is light in weight and give high-energy density solutions. An increase in the registration of electric vehicles (EVs) and concurrent reduction in lithium-ion battery costs are likely to expand market growth over the foreseeable period. Furthermore, a rise in the sales of electric vehicles and transformation in client preferences are expected to boost the global market for rechargeable poly lithium-ion batteries.



The necessity for eco-friendly and energy-efficient products has resulted in an increasing focus on electric vehicles (EV). Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) mainly require a combustion engine and a battery in tandem and have shown an upsurge in demand. The battery in EVs can be charged by plugging it into a designated public charging station or the electric grid. Since HEVs can use both fuels and electric power, the battery can capture lost energy at the time of braking by the use of the electric motor.



The rechargeable batteries market has been gaining impulse owing to increasing demand from consumer durables, the automotive industry, and the electronic industry, among others. In addition to it, there is swift growth in the automotive industry, and large-scale obtainability of different sizes and specifications of the battery are some of the factors that are supporting the rechargeable battery market during the foreseeable period. The demand has also been increased due to a surge in the use of portable electronic devices such as UPS, laptops, Power banks among others; though, the major restraint during the foreseeable period include its high cost and also the availability of different substitutes, that sometimes turn out to be fake and thus short-lived.



Based on Structure, the market is segmented into Cylindrical and Prismatic. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Electric Vehicles, Industrial, Power, Consumer Electronic and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.), 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, and LiPol Battery Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Structure



• Cylindrical



• Prismatic



By Application



• Electric Vehicles



• Industrial



• Power



• Consumer Electronic



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)



• 3M Company



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Motorola Solutions, Inc.



• Toshiba Corporation



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• Olympus Corporation



• Nikon Corporation



• Sony Corporation



• LiPol Battery Co., Ltd.



