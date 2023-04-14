Global Reclaimed Rubber Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2028: Increasing Demand for Tires and Tubes & Cost Savings Positively Impacting the Future $4 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, End-User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market was valued at ~US$ 1 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach a market size of ~US$ 4 billion opportunities by 2028 at a CAGR of ~12% during 2022-2028. Reclaimed rubber requires less energy consumption, and is cost-effective which drives the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for tires and tubes in the automotive industry is driving the global reclaimed rubber market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), an organization working in the interest of vehicle manufacturers and assemblers stated that vehicle production increased by 3% from 2020 to 2021 after declining by 13% from 2019 to 2020. Thus, the increasing production of motor vehicles is driving the demand for tires, which is likely to act as a driver for the reclaimed rubber market

Devocalization or depolymerization of waste rubber will likely result in the degradation of the physical properties of rubber. Devocalization is a process through which vulcanized waste rubber is transformed into the state in which it can be vulcanized, after mixing and processing. Degradation of rubber can range up to 30 to 70% from the virgin state. A higher level of application such as tires from waste rubber is limited to use after the degradation of a material.



COVID-19 has decelerated the growth of the reclaimed rubber market. This is because of the temporary shutdown of assembly lines, disruption of the supply chain, and decline in vehicle sales numbers. But as the market is recovering and restrictions are easing down, it is estimated that the Reclaimed Rubber market will recover shortly.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), stated that Europe vehicle production declined by 24% from 2019 to 2021, and American vehicle production declined by 20% from 2019 to 2021. The decrease in the demand for vehicles during COVID-19 impacted the sales of automotive tires, which significantly impacted the reclaimed rubber market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global reclaimed rubber market is highly competitive with ~200 players which include globally diversified players, and regional players as well as a majority number of country-niche players having their niche in reclaimed rubber manufacturing and distributing to multiple end-user industries

Country niche players held the largest market share by type. While large global players control about 10% of the market share by type. Some of the major players in the market include GRP Limited, Fishfa Rubbers Ltd., Huxar Reclamation, Genan Holding Limited, Star Polymers Inc., Enviro Systems AB, J. Allcock & Sons Ltd, Evonik, S. E. Power Limited, Swani Industries, and others

Conclusion



The global reclaimed rubber market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2021, the rising automotive tire industry, and increasing demand for low-cost and sustainable tires are driving the growth of the reclaimed rubber market. The growth rate is expected to remain significant during the forecast period.



Though the market is highly competitive with ~200 participants, the majority of country-niche players dominate the market share by type, and global players also hold a significant share.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of Global Reclaimed Rubber Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Reclaimed Rubber Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Reclaimed Rubber Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Reclaimed Rubber Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Reclaimed Rubber Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Reclaimed Rubber Market and by Segments

Market Size of Application/End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Global Reclaimed Rubber Market

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Region

Major Continent-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Continent

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Key Players

GRP Limited

Fishfa Rubbers Ltd.

Huxar Reclamation

Genan Holding Limited

Star Polymers Inc.

Enviro Systems AB

J. Allcock & Sons Ltd

Evonik

S. E. Power Limited

Swani Industries

Tianyu ( Shandong ) Rubber & Plastic Products Co., Ltd

) Rubber & Plastic Products Co., Ltd BIG ATOM Limited

G3C Technologies Corporation

Carbon Recovery GmbH

Rubber Conversion srl

Scope of the Report

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2028F

By Type

Whole Tire Reclaimed Rubber

Butyl Reclaimed Rubber

EPDM Reclaimed Rubber

Drab & Colored Reclaimed Rubber

Others

By Application

Tire

Non-Tire

By End-User

Automotive & Aircraft Tires

Retreading

Belts & Hoses

Footwear

Molded Rubber Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

