Global Reclosable Films Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reclosable Films estimated at US$74.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cups, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$32.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trays segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961120/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Reclosable Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Pouches & Bags Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Pouches & Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$28.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 482-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

HFM Packaging, Ltd.

Industria Termoplastica Pavese SpA (ITP)

Korozo Group

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

Plastopil Hazorea Co., Ltd.

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Sealed Air Corporation

Stratex

SuDPACK Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

TCL Packaging

Termoplast Srl

Winpak Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Buergofol GmbH

Coveris Holdings SA

DowDuPont, Inc.

Estiko-Plastar AS ( Estonia )

) Folian GmbH









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961120/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Reclosable Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Reclosable Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Reclosable Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Reclosable Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cups (Packaging Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cups (Packaging Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cups (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Trays (Packaging Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Trays (Packaging Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Trays (Packaging Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pouches & Bags (Packaging Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pouches & Bags (Packaging Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pouches & Bags (Packaging Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) (Material) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) (Material) Global

Historic Demand in US$ by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) (Material) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Easy Peel Films (Peel Strength) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Easy Peel Films (Peel Strength) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Easy Peel Films (Peel Strength) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Medium Peel Films (Peel Strength) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Medium Peel Films (Peel Strength) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Medium Peel Films (Peel Strength) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 38: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Reclosable Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Reclosable Films Market in the United States by

Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Reclosable Films Market in the United States in US$

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Reclosable Films Market in the United States by Peel

Strength: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Reclosable Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 57: Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Reclosable Films Historic Market Review by

Packaging Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 60: Reclosable Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: Reclosable Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Reclosable Films Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Reclosable Films Historic Market Review by

Peel Strength in US$: 2012-2019



Table 66: Reclosable Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Peel Strength for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Canadian Reclosable Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Reclosable Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japanese Market for Reclosable Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Packaging Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Reclosable Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Reclosable Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ by

Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Reclosable Films Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Market for Reclosable Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Peel Strength for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Reclosable Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Reclosable Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Japanese Reclosable Films Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 81: Reclosable Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Reclosable Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Reclosable Films Market by Packaging Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Reclosable

Films Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Chinese Reclosable Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Peel Strength for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Reclosable Films Market by Peel Strength:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Chinese Demand for Reclosable Films in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Reclosable Films Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Reclosable Films Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Reclosable Films Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Reclosable Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Reclosable Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Reclosable Films Market in Europe in US$ by Packaging

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Reclosable Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: European Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Reclosable Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: European Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020-2027



Table 104: Reclosable Films Market in Europe in US$ by Peel

Strength: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: European Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Reclosable Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Reclosable Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 109: Reclosable Films Market in France by Packaging Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: French Reclosable Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Reclosable Films Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: French Reclosable Films Market: Historic Review in

US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: French Reclosable Films Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Reclosable Films Market in France by Peel Strength:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: French Reclosable Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Reclosable Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: French Reclosable Films Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 121: Reclosable Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: German Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: German Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Reclosable Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: German Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Reclosable Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 129: German Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Reclosable Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: German Reclosable Films Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 133: Italian Reclosable Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Reclosable Films Market by Packaging Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Reclosable Films Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Italian Reclosable Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Peel Strength for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Reclosable Films Market by Peel Strength:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Italian Demand for Reclosable Films in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Reclosable Films Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Reclosable Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Packaging Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Reclosable Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: United Kingdom Reclosable Films Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Reclosable Films Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Reclosable Films Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Reclosable Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Peel Strength for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Reclosable Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Reclosable Films Market Share

Analysis by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Reclosable Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: United Kingdom Reclosable Films Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Reclosable Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 157: Spanish Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Spanish Reclosable Films Historic Market Review by

Packaging Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 159: Reclosable Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Spanish Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Reclosable Films Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 162: Spanish Reclosable Films Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Spanish Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Spanish Reclosable Films Historic Market Review by

Peel Strength in US$: 2012-2019



Table 165: Reclosable Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Peel Strength for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Spanish Reclosable Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Reclosable Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: Spanish Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Reclosable Films Market in Russia by Packaging Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 171: Russian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Reclosable Films Market in Russia in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Russian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Reclosable Films Market in Russia by Peel Strength:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 177: Russian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown by

Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Russian Reclosable Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 180: Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 181: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Reclosable Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Reclosable Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Reclosable Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020-2027



Table 188: Reclosable Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Peel Strength: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Market Share

Breakdown by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Reclosable Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Europe Reclosable Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 194: Reclosable Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Reclosable Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Packaging

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Reclosable Films Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market: Historic

Review in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Reclosable Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Peel

Strength: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis

by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Reclosable Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 206: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Reclosable Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Australian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Australian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 212: Reclosable Films Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Reclosable Films Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Reclosable Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Australian Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 216: Australian Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Reclosable Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Australian Reclosable Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 220: Indian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Indian Reclosable Films Historic Market Review by

Packaging Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 222: Reclosable Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Indian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 224: Reclosable Films Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 225: Indian Reclosable Films Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Indian Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Indian Reclosable Films Historic Market Review by

Peel Strength in US$: 2012-2019



Table 228: Reclosable Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Peel Strength for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 229: Indian Reclosable Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Reclosable Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 231: Indian Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Reclosable Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Reclosable Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 234: Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Reclosable Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 236: South Korean Reclosable Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 237: Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Reclosable Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Reclosable Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 240: Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Reclosable Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 242: South Korean Reclosable Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 243: Reclosable Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Reclosable Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Packaging Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Reclosable Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 248: Reclosable Films Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Reclosable Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Peel Strength

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Reclosable Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Peel Strength for the Period

2012-2019



Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market Share

Analysis by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Reclosable Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Rest of Asia-Pacific Reclosable Films Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 255: Reclosable Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 256: Latin American Reclosable Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 257: Reclosable Films Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Latin American Reclosable Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 259: Latin American Reclosable Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 261: Latin American Reclosable Films Market by Packaging

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 262: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Reclosable Films Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 263: Reclosable Films Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 264: Latin American Reclosable Films Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Latin American Reclosable Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Peel Strength for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Reclosable Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Peel Strength: 2012-2019



Table 267: Latin American Reclosable Films Market by Peel

Strength: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 268: Latin American Demand for Reclosable Films in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 269: Reclosable Films Market Review in Latin America in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 270: Latin American Reclosable Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 271: Argentinean Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 272: Reclosable Films Market in Argentina in US$ by

Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 273: Argentinean Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Reclosable Films Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 275: Argentinean Reclosable Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 276: Reclosable Films Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 277: Argentinean Reclosable Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Peel Strength: 2020-2027



Table 278: Reclosable Films Market in Argentina in US$ by Peel

Strength: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 279: Argentinean Reclosable Films Market Share Breakdown

by Peel Strength: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 280: Argentinean Reclosable Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 281: Reclosable Films Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 282: Argentinean Reclosable Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 283: Reclosable Films Market in Brazil by Packaging Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 284: Brazilian Reclosable Films Historic Market Scenario



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961120/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

