Global Recloser Controls Strategic Business Report 2023: Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recloser Controls: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Recloser Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$382.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Entec Electric and Electronic Co., Ltd.

G&W Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tavrida Electric GmbH

Ghorit Electrical Co., LTD

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recloser Control Market: A Prelude

Types of Recloser Control Systems

Three-Phase Segment Leads the Recloser Control Market

Recloser Controls - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electric Recloser Control Segment Holds Majority Share

Geographic Market Analysis

Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and the Need for Replacement in Developed Markets Drives Growth

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Distribution Automation for Power Quality and Reliability Drives Growth

Substation Automation Drives Use of Recloser Controllers

Increasing Demand for Power Augurs Well for Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth

Smart Reclosers: One of the Promising Technologies up for Adoption by Electric Utilities

Companies Focus on Technology Upgrades to Support Smart Grid Reliability

Growth in Renewable Power Generation Augurs Well for Reclosers Market

World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Transition to Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives Market Growth

Global Investments in Smart Grids in US$ Billion: 2017, 2020 and 2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

