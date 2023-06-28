Global Recloser Controls Strategic Business Report 2023: Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth

28 Jun, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recloser Controls: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Recloser Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$382.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd
- Eaton Corporation Inc.
- Entec Electric and Electronic Co., Ltd.
- G&W Electric Company
- Hubbell Incorporated
- NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Tavrida Electric GmbH
- Ghorit Electrical Co., LTD
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recloser Control Market: A Prelude
- Types of Recloser Control Systems
- Three-Phase Segment Leads the Recloser Control Market
- Recloser Controls - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Electric Recloser Control Segment Holds Majority Share
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and the Need for Replacement in Developed Markets Drives Growth
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Distribution Automation for Power Quality and Reliability Drives Growth
- Substation Automation Drives Use of Recloser Controllers
- Increasing Demand for Power Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for Growth
- Smart Reclosers: One of the Promising Technologies up for Adoption by Electric Utilities
- Companies Focus on Technology Upgrades to Support Smart Grid Reliability
- Growth in Renewable Power Generation Augurs Well for Reclosers Market
- World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Transition to Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives Market Growth
- Global Investments in Smart Grids in US$ Billion: 2017, 2020 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp0d4e
