Global Recognition Provider Terryberry Expands Wellness Rewards Program Offering

The debut of Terryberry Wellness follows a new partnership between Terryberry and WellRight, a complete wellness program company, offering everything from comprehensive health assessments, biometrics and wellness education, to over 200 group and personal wellness challenges using gamification, fitness tracker integration, and reporting.

"Terryberry helps organizations build workplace cultures that foster their most valued attitudes, behaviors and contributions. For most businesses, healthy lifestyle choices are among those desired behaviors." says Mike Byam, Terryberry's Managing Partner. "The partnership with WellRight helps Terryberry provide our clients with an integrated solution for health assessment, education and challenges, plus communication, incentives and rewards, all within our 360 Recognition hub," explained Byam.

Employee wellness programs continue to grow in size and scope throughout the country and are responsible for an average 150% return-on-investment for employers, according to a study by the Rand Corporation.

"Reducing health care costs and the strain that is placed on organizations when employees miss work due to illness are obvious reasons that investing in employee wellness is important," Byam said, adding that emotional and mental wellness are also important elements of a healthy workforce. "But much more than that, wellness allows employees to live more fulfilling lives."

"We are thrilled to find a trusted partner in Terryberry that shares our philosophy of encouraging, inspiring and rewarding healthy behaviors that bolster improved wellness," stated Tad Mitchell, President and CEO at WellRight.

"A good employee wellness program encourages individuals to take their next steps toward becoming their best selves. When employees are feeling well physically, emotionally and have a purpose, they are more focused, energetic, and ready to give their best effort each day," said Mitchell. "Our program covers the typical physical and nutritional dimensions, plus emotional, social, occupational, and financial dimensions, in order to address the needs of the whole person and overall well-being."

Terryberry and WellRight will debut the Terryberry Wellness program with demonstrations available at the 2018 Society of Human Resources Management Conference in June.

About Terryberry: Founded by Herbert Terryberry in 1918, the company serves more than 25,000 clients throughout North America and Europe. Terryberry has been a major player in the innovation of employee recognition, including Give a WOW (www.terryberry.com/give-a-wow-social-recognition), the first-of-its-kind social media style employee recognition program launched anticipating the social media/business revolution in 2009, and the 360 Recognition Platform (www.terryberry.com/360-recognition-platform) which continues to evolve as new tools emerge and the company forecasts business needs. The majority of its employees work at its world headquarters at 2033 Oak Industrial Dr. NE. in Grand Rapids, Mich. For more information, please visit www.terryberry.com.

About WellRight: WellRight powers over 200 corporate wellness programs with its flexible and fun-to-use software. Offering all the essentials (health assessment, fitness device integration, pre-built challenge library, health coaching, claims data analysis, biometrics, and a rewards engine), WellRight's customizable design lets employers tailor these features so they can deliver wellness programs that are relevant to employees. This approach to corporate wellness helps organizations build a better culture and a better business while employees create healthy habits. For more information, please visit www.wellright.com.

