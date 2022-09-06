Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market to Reach $1.18 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.2%

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market: Focus on Pricing Analysis, Product, Application, Expression System, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recombinant cell culture supplements market was estimated at $308.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1,188.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR value of 12.24% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for cell culture supplements, increasing investment in life sciences research and development, as well as growing advantages of recombinant supplements over traditional animal-derived supplements.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global recombinant cell culture market is increasing at a rapid pace. The growing need for animal-free supplements in cell culture applications is aiding the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market. Recombinant cell culture supplements play a crucial role in enhancing cell viability, maintaining a healthy culture, and customizing the cell culture in accordance with the needs of the individual.

Increasing demand for immunotherapy and stem cell and regenerative medicine research is one of the major opportunities in the recombinant cell culture supplements market. Several cell culture companies, and biopharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively on drug development and using recombinant cell culture supplements as a therapeutic means for applications in biological drugs. Furthermore, the market witnessed major mergers and acquisitions in the past four years. For instance, recently, in March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired PeproTech, Inc., a company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, in a deal of $1.85 billion.

Impact

Many biopharmaceutical products are being developed by utilizing the cell culture technique. The study of cell physiology and biochemistry is made possible through laboratory cell culture, which also opens up research avenues that are challenging to pursue in vivo. Controlling variables such as the culture media, culture conditions, population density, and growth rate makes it simple to assess the effects of medications or other substances on cultured cells.

Additionally, it allows analyzing the function of various genes and offers enormous potential in the field of genetics. It enables the assessment of harmful and carcinogenic chemicals on cells in the fields of oncology and virology and the comprehension of how different medications, viruses, and physical or chemical carcinogens interact.

Furthermore, the recombinant cell culture has various applications, such as research on vaccines, stem cells, gene therapy, and genetic engineering, as well as the creation of protein therapies manufacturing of genetically edited proteins such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, and hormones.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Due to their Advantages

Increased Funding and Investment in Research and Development for Biopharmaceutical Products in Life Sciences Sector

Growing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions for Expanding Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Portfolio

Push from Regulatory Bodies to Utilize Animal-Free Media Supplements in Cell Culture Process

Market Restraints

Challenging Manufacturing Process of Recombinant Proteins

Technical Complexities Associated with Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

Market Opportunities

Increasing Need for Immunotherapies and Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines

Increasing Preference for Serum-Free Media

Market Segmentation

by Product

Recombinant Albumin (rAlbumin)

Recombinant Insulin (rInsulin)

Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factor (rEGF)

Recombinant Interleukin Growth Factor (rILGF)

Recombinant Transferrin (rTransferrin)

Recombinant Trypsin (rTrypsin)

Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor (rIGF)

Recombinant Stem Cell Factor (rSCF)

Recombinant Aprotinin (rAprotinin)

Recombinant Lysozyme (rLysozyme)

Others

by Application

Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

Bio-Production

Academic and Research Application

by Expression System

Mammalian

E. Coli

Yeast

Others

by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global recombinant cell culture supplements market:

Increasing Demand for Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Due to their Advantages

Increased Funding and Investment in Research and Development for Biopharmaceutical Products in Life Sciences Sector

Growing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions for Expanding Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Portfolio

Push from Regulatory Bodies to Utilize Animal-Free Media Supplements in Cell Culture Process

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Challenging Manufacturing Process of Recombinant Proteins

Technical Complexities Associated with Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

